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WKN: A423E1 | ISIN: FR00140164Q1 | Ticker-Symbol: J0O
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:01
48,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RISING STONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RISING STONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
19.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
134 Leser
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RISING STONE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 31 May 2026

Rising Stone (Euronext - FR00140164Q1 - ALRIS), a luxury real estate creator & developer in Alpine resorts and premium holiday destinations, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 May 2026, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2026/05/312,572,596Theoretical
voting rights		4,445,164
Exercisable
voting rights 1		4,441,477

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 31 May 2026, 3,687 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Rising Stone
Founded in 2016 by Jean-Thomas Olano, Rising Stone is a developer and builder of luxury and ultra-luxury real estate in the heart of the French Alps.
Rising Stone imagines, designs, and delivers chalets and apartments to the highest luxury standards in prestigious Alpine resorts (Méribel, Courchevel, Val d'Isère, Megève, etc.) as well as in premium holiday destinations. Since its inception, Rising Stone has designed, built, and marketed more than 22,000 sqm of luxury real estate projects.
Backed by a multidisciplinary team of 52 experienced professionals, Rising Stone offers end-to-end support: sourcing and acquisition of ultra-premium land assets, high-end design and construction, interior architecture and renovation services, tailored wealth advisory, and excellence-driven services (high-end serviced residences, concierge services).
Rising Stone holds a land portfolio under development comprising 15 real estate projects (335 chalets and apartments with a total surface area of more than 46,000 sqm) and 3 third-party development contracts, amounting to a total projected business volume of €1 bn through 2030.
Rising Stone is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. ISIN code: FR00140164Q1 - Ticker symbol: ALRIS.
More information at Rising-stone.com

Contacts

Rising Stone
Jean-Thomas Olano
Chairman & CEO
contact@rising-stone.com		Investor Relations
ACTUS
Mathieu Omnes
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
rising-stone@actus.fr		Press Relations
ACTUS
Serena Boni
+33 (0)6 19 37 55 31
sboni@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98826-2026-05-31-rising-stone-pr-actions-ddv-en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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