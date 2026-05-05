RISING STONE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 30 April 2026

Rising Stone (Euronext - FR00140164Q1 - ALRIS), a luxury real estate creator & developer in Alpine resorts and premium holiday destinations, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 April 2026, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2026/04/30 2,572,596 Theoretical

voting rights 4,444,801 Exercisable

voting rights 1 4,441,894

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 30 April 2026, 2,907 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Rising Stone

Founded in 2016 by Jean-Thomas Olano, Rising Stone is a developer and builder of luxury and ultra-luxury real estate in the heart of the French Alps.

Rising Stone imagines, designs, and delivers chalets and apartments to the highest luxury standards in prestigious Alpine resorts (Méribel, Courchevel, Val d'Isère, Megève, etc.) as well as in premium holiday destinations. Since its inception, Rising Stone has designed, built, and marketed more than 22,000 sqm of luxury real estate projects.

Backed by a multidisciplinary team of 52 experienced professionals, Rising Stone offers end-to-end support: sourcing and acquisition of ultra-premium land assets, high-end design and construction, interior architecture and renovation services, tailored wealth advisory, and excellence-driven services (high-end serviced residences, concierge services).

Rising Stone holds a land portfolio under development comprising 15 real estate projects (335 chalets and apartments with a total surface area of more than 46,000 sqm) and 3 third-party development contracts, amounting to a total projected business volume of €1 bn through 2030.

Rising Stone is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. ISIN code: FR00140164Q1 - Ticker symbol: ALRIS.

More information at Rising-stone.com

Contacts

Rising Stone

Jean-Thomas Olano

Chairman & CEO

contact@rising-stone.com Investor Relations

ACTUS

Mathieu Omnes

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

rising-stone@actus.fr Press Relations

ACTUS

Serena Boni

+33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

sboni@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98068-2026-04-30-rising-stone-pr-actions-ddv-en.pdf