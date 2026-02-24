The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.02.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 24.02.2026Aktien1 FR00140164Q1 Rising Stone S.A.2 NL00150021S3 SCHMID Group N.V. WTS3 CA28489D1024 Electric Metals USA Ltd.4 AU0000171621 Forrestania Resources Ltd.5 JP3782910008 PowerX Inc.6 AU0000432536 Unity Metals Ltd.7 BG1100032140 Sirma Group Holding AD8 US45840Y5006 Interactive Strength Inc.9 CA4987223050 Klondike Silver Corp.10 CA8839221063 Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.Anleihen/ETF/ETP1 AU3CB0331619 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.2 XS3272208458 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development3 US912810UT33 United States of America4 US00084EAQ17 ABN AMRO Bank N.V.5 US00084EAP34 ABN AMRO Bank N.V.6 XS3303514031 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC7 US29390XAH70 Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC8 US41068XAK63 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.9 US52532XAM74 Leidos Inc.10 XS3246190386 Bishopsgate Lux SV S.a.r.l.11 ES0000012Q16 Spanien, Königreich12 AT0000A3SRH5 Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG13 IE000VCYXLY9 WisdomTree India Earnings UCITS ETF14 GB00BVBJQ593 CoinShares Hyperliquid Staking ETP