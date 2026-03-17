Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Exhibits at HFA 2026 with All Four Brands and Strong Leadership Presence

TRNR Now Operates Four Premium Fitness Brands Following Acquisition of Ergatta, Leading to Increased Guidance of more than $30 Million in 2026 Pro Forma Revenue

Wattbike CEO Stephen Loftus and Newly Acquired Ergatta CEO Tom Aulet Among Executives Representing TRNR's Multi-Brand Portfolio at Largest Commercial Fitness Trade Show in the US

HFA Show Draws More Than 10,000 Attendees from Over 80 Countries

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), owner and operator of the Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME, and Ergatta fitness brands, today announced its attendance at the 2026 Health & Fitness Association Show ("HFA 2026") at the San Diego Convention Center. The Company is attending with all four of its brands and its largest-ever senior leadership team at the event. Investors can read more about TRNR's goals and presence at the show in today's commentary on the TRNR IR site .

Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR, said: "HFA is the most important commercial fitness event in the US, and TRNR's presence this year reflects how significantly the company has grown. Last year, we had two brands at this show. A year later, and we have doubled that presence. The additions - Wattbike and Ergatta - have increased our commercial footprint by many multiples, and the respective CEOs are here driving those businesses further forward. The whole team is also evaluating other potential acquisition candidates as HFA has historically been a place where we encounter compelling businesses, and we expect that pattern to continue this year. The portfolio we have built is becoming one of the most meaningful platforms in fitness, and we expect to add additional brands to it in the near-term."

About HFA 2026

The Health & Fitness Association Show is the premier annual gathering of the global commercial fitness industry. HFA 2026 runs March 16-18 at the San Diego Convention Center, with the trade show floor open March 17-18. The event draws more than 10,000 attendees from over 80 countries and more than 400 exhibiting companies - from early-stage innovators to the world's largest fitness equipment suppliers. Attendees include health club owners, gym operators, hospitality procurement professionals, and international distributors.

2026 Context

With the completion of the Ergatta acquisition earlier this month, TRNR now operates four premium fitness brands and has confirmed 2026 pro forma revenue guidance of more than $30 million. For detailed information on TRNR's strategy and financial outlook, investors are directed to TRNR's investor presentation and FAQ on the Company's investor website, as well as its required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

interactivestrength.com

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This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding 2026 revenue guidance, M&A activity, acquisition candidate evaluation, and commercial performance expectations. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. A further list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in TRNR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-exhibits-at-hfa-2026-with-all-four-brands-and-strong-leadership-1148471