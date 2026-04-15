Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR's Secures Placement for CLMBR on Rogue Fitness, Expanding Access to New Customers on Industry-Leading Online Platform

Rogue is one of the most selective and trusted performance equipment platforms in the world - setting the standard for what serious training environments adopt

Rogue is the official equipment supplier of the CrossFit Games, USA Weightlifting, the Arnold Strongman Classic, and the World's Strongest Man competition

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), owner and operator of the Wattbike, Ergatta, FORME and CLMBR fitness brands, today announced that CLMBR, premium vertical climbing machine, has secured distribution through the industry-leading Rogue Fitness brand and is now available for purchase on the Rogue Fitness online retail platform.

"Rogue Fitness is one of the most respected names in strength and conditioning equipment, as well as one of the leading direct-to-consumer platforms for fitness equipment," shared Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR. "We are thrilled that Rogue selected CLMBR to be sold through their platform given Rogue's strong, well-established retail channel that broadens our direct-to-consumer reach efficiently and complements the wholesale distribution we already have in place through Woodway. We are pleased to add this relationship as part of the commercial momentum we are building across all four of our brands."

The Rogue Fitness platform reaches serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts who value quality and performance - exactly the buyer for whom we designed CLMBR. The CLMBR Connected 02 is listed exclusively on RogueFitness.com at a retail price of $4,995. The Rogue Fitness listing represents a new direct-to-consumer retail channel for CLMBR, complementing the Company's existing business-to-business wholesale distribution through Woodway, which serves commercial customers across multiple TRNR brands and geographies.

Rogue Fitness - An Industry Leader

Rogue Fitness is a privately-held American manufacturer and retailer of strength and conditioning equipment headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2006, the company has grown from a single CrossFit affiliate into one of the largest specialty fitness equipment platforms in the United States. Rogue operates a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution campus in Columbus, OH and is currently expanding the facility to approximately one million square feet.

Rogue serves a broad customer base spanning home gym consumers, CrossFit affiliates, commercial gym operators, collegiate and professional sports programs, military installations, and first responder training facilities. The company is the official equipment supplier of the CrossFit Games, USA Weightlifting, the Arnold Strongman Classic, and the World's Strongest Man competition.

In addition to its own manufactured products, Rogue carries a curated selection of third-party brands on its retail platform. CLMBR joins a roster that includes Concept2, Garmin, Nike, Adidas, and other premium fitness equipment and accessory brands. CLMBR is also featured on Rogue's "Made in USA" product page.

CLMBR and the TRNR Portfolio

The CLMBR vertical climber delivers a full-body cardio and strength workout in a compact, connected format. The machine's upright climbing motion engages the upper and lower body simultaneously across 11 adjustable resistance levels, with an integrated digital platform offering instructor-led training, open climbing, and competitive challenges. The CLMBR Connected 02 stands approximately 7 feet 4 inches tall with a 3-by-3-foot footprint, making it suitable for both home gym and commercial environments.

TRNR operates four brands: Wattbike, a high-performance indoor cycling brand used by elite athletes and commercial gym operators worldwide; Ergatta, the leader in game-based connected fitness centered on premium rowing machines; FORME, which offers wall-mounted strength and mobility training systems; and CLMBR, which makes vertical climbing equipment with an immersive digital training platform. The Company reported pro forma 2026 revenue guidance of more than $30 million.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, Ergatta, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

Ergatta pioneered game-based connected fitness, building a stable, cash-generating subscription business with industry-leading monthly net retention of more than 98%. Ergatta's content is personalized to each user, highly interactive, and designed to build lasting fitness habits through games rather than instructors.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training - ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: market and other conditions, demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnrs-secures-placement-for-clmbr-on-rogue-fitness-expanding-access-t-1157638