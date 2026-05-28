Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Updates Investor Presentation Detailing Acquisition Strategy and Increased M&A Pipeline

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta brands, today published an updated investor presentation detailing its acquisition-driven operating strategy, the contribution of recently completed acquisitions, and an increased M&A pipeline.

The updated presentation reflects the Company's transformation through the Wattbike and Ergatta acquisitions, the resulting growth in revenue and operating leverage, and current activity across its acquisition pipeline.

The Company has submitted letters of intent to acquire two additional businesses and is analyzing other opportunities in parallel.

Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR, stated: "Wattbike and Ergatta are early proof of an operating model that works. We aim to acquire profitable, cash-flow-accretive businesses at attractive multiples, integrate them with discipline, and use the combined platform to accelerate growth. The updated presentation lays out that strategy clearly and shows the financial trajectory it has produced."

Mr. Ward continued: "Our M&A pipeline is the most active it has been since we began this strategy. Both letters of intent submitted in May target businesses that fit our acquisition profile of profitable, cash-flow-accretive companies at less than five times EBITDA. We expect this pace of activity to continue, and each completed transaction is expected to increase the Company's scale and profitability beyond the existing $30 million in 2026 pro forma revenue guidance."

The updated investor presentation is available on the Company's website. Shareholders may register for updates at interactivestrength.com/updates or contact the Company at ir@interactivestrength.com.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) is an operationally focused acquirer that has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training - ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

Ergatta is a connected fitness company recognized as a pioneer in game-based rowing. Its connected rowing equipment combines competitive, game-based workouts with a premium hardware experience, generating industry-leading engagement and retention metrics.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, the Company's ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

ir@interactivestrength.com

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website. The inclusion of our website address or the address of any third-party sites in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's Q2 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $8 million; the Company's 2026 full year guidance of more than $30 million in pro forma group revenue; the expected integration and performance of the Company's portfolio brands, including Wattbike and Ergatta; the Company's ability to achieve operational and financial targets, including run-rate profitability at the group level; the existence and status of letters of intent submitted with acquisition targets, including the two acquisition targets referenced herein, none of which have reached definitive agreements and any or all of which may not result in completed transactions; and the Company's pursuit of additional accretive transactions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies, including the integration of Ergatta in its first full reporting period and the realization of expected post-acquisition cost reductions at Ergatta; the financial performance of recently acquired businesses, including Ergatta and Wattbike, which may differ materially from expectations; the possibility that letters of intent with acquisition targets will not result in definitive agreements or completed transactions; substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern as disclosed in our periodic reports; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-updates-investor-presentation-detailing-acquisition-strategy-and-1171388