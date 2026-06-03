Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Expands Content Licensing Deal Between Ergatta and iFIT until 2028, Driving Ergatta's Strong Profitability; M&A Pipeline Activity Increasing

New two-year deal extends content-licensing to middle of 2028 and grows Ergatta's game-based fitness content across iFIT's global platform of NordicTrack and ProForm equipment

Ergatta, acquired by TRNR in March 2026, is expected to generate more than $10M in 2026 revenue at approximately 30% EBITDA margin, with strong profitability supported by content licensing extension

TRNR's pipeline of potential M&A targets is increasing and two separate preliminary Letters of Intent were submitted in May 2026

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta brands, today announced that Ergatta has signed a two-year extension, to the middle of 2028, and expansion of its content licensing partnership with iFIT Inc., a global leader in connected fitness, content, and equipment, and parent company of NordicTrack and ProForm.

The renewed agreement reflects the performance of game-based fitness as a differentiated content category for connected-fitness members. Since Ergatta's content launched on the iFIT platform in the spring of 2025, it has delivered measurable engagement across iFIT's treadmill, bike, and rower modalities.

The extension follows the iFIT & Ergatta Spring Cup, a multi-week virtual competition hosted on the iFIT platform and powered by Ergatta's Races experience. Open to iFIT Pro members across treadmill, bike, and rower divisions, the event produced strong participation and member engagement. The partners intend to build on the format with a Fall Cup and are exploring an in-person component for future events.

"The renewal and expansion of the iFIT partnership demonstrates the quality and strategic value of Ergatta's game-based content," said Trent Ward, CEO of Interactive Strength Inc. "Ergatta is generating stable, recurring cash flow for the group, and remains on track to generate more than $10 million in 2026 revenue at approximately 30% EBITDA margins. This two-year extension and the monthly member retention above 98% provides significant visibility on profitability and reinforces our confidence in the group's 2026 pro forma revenue guidance of more than $30 million."

"Additionally, as we discussed in our first-quarter earnings release, our M&A pipeline activity is increasing and of higher quality than at any prior point." Mr. Ward continued, "We have submitted two separate preliminary Letters of Intent for expected accretive opportunities and look forward to sharing more with TRNR shareholders in the coming months if they advance towards definitive documentation."

"We are expanding our partnership with iFIT and bringing more of our game-based content to more members," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "The renewal validates that games work across cardio modalities, including treadmills, and we look forward to introducing Endeavor to the iFIT community this fall."

The expanded scope introduces Endeavor, Ergatta's most recent game, to iFIT members for the first time. Endeavor is a single-player action game that builds decision-making into the workout: players move through immersive environments and complete challenges by running, cycling, or rowing at target intensities. It complements Races, the head-to-head multiplayer game that began the partnership, giving iFIT Pro members a two-game suite that spans competition and single-player play. Endeavor will be available to iFIT Pro members across treadmills, bikes, and rowers this fall.

The extended term and expanded scope increase the stability and predictability of Ergatta's high-margin, subscription-based revenue. Since TRNR completed its acquisition of Ergatta in March 2026, the brand has performed in line with management's expectations as a profitable, cash-generative asset within the TRNR portfolio.

For more information, see TRNR's investor website as well as its required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

Ergatta Media Contact

media@ergatta.com

About Ergatta:

Ergatta is the leader in game-based connected fitness, offering a suite of addictive workout experiences and a line of premium rowing machines with embedded gaming content. Ergatta's content is personalized to each user, highly interactive, and designed to build lasting fitness habits through games rather than instructors. The company's 98.3% monthly retention rate is the highest in the connected fitness industry. www.ergatta.com

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 6 million athletes around the world, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by proprietary software, innovative hardware, and world-class content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. For more information, visit iFIT.com.

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) is an operationally focused acquirer that has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training - ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

Ergatta is a connected fitness company recognized as a pioneer in game-based rowing. Its connected rowing equipment combines competitive, game-based workouts with a premium hardware experience, generating industry-leading engagement and retention metrics.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, the Company's ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators. For more information about Interactive Strength, please visit www.interactivestrength.com.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected financial performance of Ergatta and the combined company; revenue and EBITDA projections, including TRNR's 2026 pro forma revenue guidance; the expected benefits of combining the companies' products and platforms, including deploying Ergatta's gaming experience across Wattbike and CLMBR; content licensing revenue growth; game and game-related product development, distribution and performance; realization of expected synergies; the expected cashflow profile of Ergatta and the combined company; the achievement of earn-out thresholds and the timing and form of any contingent consideration; the possibility of achieving operating leverage; and TRNR's ability to execute on its acquisition and growth strategy, including the timing, size, performance and outcomes of any additional announced mergers and acquisitions activity. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability to successfully integrate Ergatta's operations; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve projected revenue, margin, retention and EBITDA targets; demand for our products and services and the products and services of subsidiary brands; subscriber retention rates; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products; our ability to source and close on acquisitions; and macroeconomic conditions affecting consumer discretionary spending. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-expands-content-licensing-deal-between-ergatta-and-ifit-until-20-1173040