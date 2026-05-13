Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR to Report Q1 2026 Results on May 20, 2026; Previews Preliminary Q1 Pro Forma Revenue of Approximately $7.7 Million

TRNR Preliminary Pro Forma Q1 26 Revenue is Expected to be approximately $7.7 million; Preliminary Reported Q1 2026 Revenue Expected to be More Than $5.0 Million, Reflecting 21 Days of Ergatta Consolidation;

TRNR May 12 Form 8-K/A Discloses Ergatta Full-Year 2025 Net Revenue of $12.4 Million, Income from Operations of $1.1 Million, and Net Income of $0.7 Million

Pro forma combined 2025 revenue of Interactive Strength and Ergatta, as if the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2025, was $24.0 million

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta brands, today announced that it expects to report its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 20, 2026, due to additional time required to incorporate the financials of the most recent acquisition, Ergatta. In connection with today's announcement, the Company is providing a preliminary preview of Q1 2026 top-line results. It is also highlighting the May 12 Form 8-K/A, which provides Ergatta, Inc.'s audited, historical financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and unaudited pro forma combined financial information of Interactive Strength and Ergatta.

Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR, stated: "We are excited to report the first set of financials that begin to consolidate Ergatta, and we wanted to provide notice that we would be utilizing the automatic five-day extension and are expecting to report Q1 on May 20. There is additional work when integrating an acquisition into our reporting and we want to ensure we have sufficient time to complete the work."

"We are expecting to report Q1 2026 revenue of more than $5.0 million, reflecting the 21 days of Ergatta's performance that are included in the quarter. On a pro forma basis, which demonstrates the group performance as if Ergatta were included for the full quarter, we expect to have generated approximately $7.7 million in Q1 revenue. We expect to provide complete Q1 financials, summary Q2 forward guidance, and updated commentary on our acquisition pipeline and stock repurchase program on May 20."

"Lastly, we filed the 8-K/A for the Ergatta transaction on May 12 and this reports Ergatta's audited 2025 financials and the pro forma combined financial information of Interactive Strength and Ergatta into the public record. The historical numbers describe a business that, on a standalone basis in 2025, generated $12.4 million in revenue, $7.2 million in gross profit at a 58% gross margin, $1.1 million in income from operations, and $0.7 million in net income. Due to cost cutting as a result of the acquisition, we are expecting Ergatta's operating income to be approximately $4.0 million in 2026."

Q1 2026 Earnings Release Date

TRNR expects to issue its Q1 2026 earnings release on May 20, 2026. The Company is expected to file a Notification of Late Filing (Form 12b-25) with the Securities and Exchange Commission to use the standard five-calendar-day-extension. The additional time supports completion of the Company's integration accounting following the March 11, 2026 closing of the Ergatta acquisition.

Preliminary Q1 2026 Revenue Preview

Based on preliminary, unaudited results, the Company expects to report Q1 2026 revenue of more than $5.0 million. This preliminary figure reflects the first full quarter of Wattbike consolidation following the July 1, 2025 acquisition close, and 21 days of Ergatta consolidation following the March 11, 2026 acquisition close. When including Ergatta for the full period, revenue would have been approximately $7.7 million.

Final results, including net loss, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and a complete reconciliation, will be reported on May 20, 2026.

The Company also reiterates that it expects 2026 full year pro forma revenue of more than $30 million.

Form 8-K/A Disclosures: Ergatta Historical and Pro Forma Combined Financial Information

On May 12, 2026, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K/A providing the audited historical financial statements of Ergatta, Inc. for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and unaudited pro forma combined financial information of Interactive Strength and Ergatta.

The 8-K/A amends the Company's original Form 8-K dated March 11, 2026 reporting the closing of the Ergatta acquisition. Selected Ergatta historical financial information for the year ended December 31, 2025 disclosed in the Form 8-K/A includes:

Net revenue of $12.4 million, including $8.5 million of subscription and content licensing revenue (an increase from $7.7 million in 2024).

Gross profit of $7.2 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 58%.

Income from operations of $1.1 million.

Net income of $0.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents of $3.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

Pro forma combined 2025 revenue of Interactive Strength and Ergatta, as if the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2025, was $24.0 million, as reported in the Form 8-K/A.

The pro forma combined financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of results that would have been reported.

The full Form 8-K/A, including the audited Ergatta financial statements and the unaudited pro forma combined financial information, is available on the Company's investor relations website and through the SEC's EDGAR system.

For more commentary, information and details of TRNR's strategy, as well as to sign up for direct updates, see the Company's investor website, latest FAQs and required filings with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact:

ir@interactivestrength.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) is an operationally focused acquirer that has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training - ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

Ergatta is a connected fitness company recognized as a pioneer in game-based rowing. Its connected rowing equipment combines competitive, game-based workouts with a premium hardware experience, generating industry-leading engagement and retention metrics.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, the Company's ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website. The inclusion of our website address or the address of any third-party sites in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's expected May 20, 2026 issuance of its Q1 2026 earnings release; the Company's expected timing of filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q within the standard five calendar day extension period available under Rule 12b-25; the Company's preliminary Q1 2026 revenue expectation of approximately $5.1 million, which is preliminary and unaudited and which may differ materially from final reported results; the Company's previously disclosed 2026 pro forma revenue guidance of more than $30 million; the expected continued integration and performance of Wattbike and Ergatta; and the Company's ability to achieve operational and financial targets. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information referenced in this press release is presented for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the acquisition been completed on the dates indicated, nor is it indicative of future operating results or financial position. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the preparation and filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q within the extension period; the possibility that final Q1 2026 financial results may differ materially from the preliminary unaudited revenue figure presented herein; demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies, including the integration of Ergatta in its first full reporting period; the financial performance of recently acquired businesses, including Ergatta and Wattbike, which may differ materially from expectations; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-to-report-q1-2026-results-on-may-20-2026-previews-preliminary-q1-1166405