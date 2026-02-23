Das Instrument K1SN CA4987222060 KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.02.2026

The instrument K1SN CA4987222060 KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.02.2026



Das Instrument 0110 CA8839301097 THESIS GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.02.2026

The instrument 0110 CA8839301097 THESIS GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.02.2026



Das Instrument 72X KYG6082P1054 MICROPORT CARDIO.MEDTECH. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.02.2026

The instrument 72X KYG6082P1054 MICROPORT CARDIO.MEDTECH. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.02.2026



Das Instrument C62 GG00B2R9PM06 CHARIOT LTD. LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2026

The instrument C62 GG00B2R9PM06 CHARIOT LTD. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2026



Das Instrument QT5 FR0013266772 ONE EXPERIENCE S.A.EO 0,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.02.2026

The instrument QT5 FR0013266772 ONE EXPERIENCE S.A.EO 0,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.02.2026





