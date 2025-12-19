Anzeige
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
19.12.2025
PowerX, Inc. Lists on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market

TOKYO, JAPAN - PowerX, Inc. (Head Office: Tamano City, Okayama Prefecture; Director, President and CEO: Masahiro Ito) is pleased to announce that it has listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Growth Market today. We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us on this journey.

Founded in 2021, PowerX has been guided by the corporate vision of "For a Sustainably Prosperous Future" and the mission of "Achieving Japan's Energy Independence." With domestically manufactured battery energy storage systems as our core business, we have expanded into electricity services, EV charging stations, and other areas, while continuously strengthening our technological capabilities and business foundation.

This listing marks a new chapter in our growth. As we strive to become a next-generation energy company supporting Japan's power infrastructure, we will continue to drive business expansion and technological innovation. We remain committed to deepening engagement with our stakeholders and becoming a company that earns their trust and contributes meaningfully to society.


For more information on the listing, please visit the Japan Exchange Group website. Our Investor Relations page is also now available on the company website.

Japan Exchange Group "Newly Listed Companies":
https://www.jpx.co.jp/listing/stocks/new/index.html

PowerX, Inc. Investor Relations:
https://power-x.jp/investors

Press Contact pr@power-x.jp

