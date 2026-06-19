Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") invites shareholders and interested investors to join a live investor webinar hosted by Chief Executive Officer Bruce Bragagnolo and Head Geologist, Michael Tucker to review the complete results from the 2025/2026 drill campaign at the Dios Padre Project, located near Yecora, Sonora, Mexico.

WEBINAR DETAILS

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM ET | 9:00 AM MT | 5:00 PM CET

11:00 AM ET | 9:00 AM MT | 5:00 PM CET Registration Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e4ynGgnmSLOwqb68XtBf6Q#/registration

Replay: A recording will be made available on the Company's website following the event.

On June 16, 2026, Regency Silver released complete assay results from nine drill holes totalling 6,234 metres drilled in the 2026 portion of the campaign. The results confirmed additional high-grade gold-copper-silver mineralization at depth and continued expansion of the Dios Padre breccia system.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

REG-26-35 (Most Significant Hole to Date): 5.06 g/t Au, 41.85 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu over 36.35m, within a broader 96.00m zone averaging 2.08 g/t Au

5.06 g/t Au, 41.85 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu over 36.35m, within a broader 96.00m zone averaging 2.08 g/t Au REG-26-29 (High-Grade Silver): 266.04 g/t Ag and 0.56% Cu over 7.55m, approximately 250m below the historic Dios Padre Silver mine

266.04 g/t Ag and 0.56% Cu over 7.55m, approximately 250m below the historic Dios Padre Silver mine System Scale Confirmed: The mineralized breccia body now extends approximately 775 metres down-plunge and remains open in all directions

The mineralized breccia body now extends approximately 775 metres down-plunge and remains open in all directions Vertical Zoning Confirmed: Silver-copper-rich mineralization at shallower depths transitioning to gold-copper at depth - a pattern consistent with a large, robust magmatic-hydrothermal porphyry-epithermal system

These drill results are consistent with previous high grade assay results from drilling at Dios Padre which include:

REG-23-21: 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold

REG-22-01: 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver

REG-23-14: 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold

FMR 12-06: 32.5 meters of 408 g/t silver (with 1.9 meters of 3220 g/t silver)

FMR 15-06: 28.8 meters of 467.8 g/t silver

FMR 12-06: 32.5 meters of 408 g/t silver (with 1.9 meters of 3220 g/t silver) FMR 15-06: 28.8 meters of 467.8 g/t silver RDP 18-12: 12.4 meters of 558 g/t silver

FMR 17-06: 5.2 meters of 1145 g/t silver

WEBINAR AGENDA

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Tucker, VP of Exploration, will provide a comprehensive review of the 2025/2026 drill program, including:

Full interpretation of drill results from the 2025/2026 campaign

What REG-26-35 means for the scale and continuity of the Dios Padre system

Next steps and the path forward for the Dios Padre Project

Live question and answer session

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Tucker, P.Geo, a director of Regency Silver Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mr. Tucker is not considered independent due to his role as a director.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold, silver, and copper in Mexico. The Company's flagship asset is the Dios Padre Project in Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, where Regency Silver has discovered a large, high-grade gold-copper-silver system interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that widens with depth.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to mineral exploration, regulatory approvals, financing, and commodity prices. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302254

Source: Regency Silver Corp.