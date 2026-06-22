Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013426004 ALCLA) announces the appointment of Antonio Adornato as the Group's Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Xavier Rojo, who has stepped down from his position.

Antonio Adornato is a graduate of Concordia and McGill Universities and has served as Avanquest's Vice President of Finance Administration since 2020. Antonio Adornato joined Avanquest in 2009 and has held several positions within the Finance team, actively contributing to the company's development and growth.

A recruitment process is underway to identify a permanent successor to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

The Group is actively pursuing its efforts and continues to explore various alternatives to refinance its debt.

Financial calendar:

July 29, 2026: FY 2025-2026 revenue

October 21, 2026: FY 2025-2026 results

Telephone number for individual shareholders available from Tuesday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for calls within France: 0805 29 10 00 (local rate).

About Claranova

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document (PDF), Utilities Security, and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260621310891/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com