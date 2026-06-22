ADM Energy Plc - Appointment of COO at ADM Energy USA, Inc.

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

22 June 2026

ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")

Appointment of COO at ADM Energy USA, Inc.

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces the appointment of Mr. Chris Czuppon as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of its wholly owned US subsidiary, ADM Energy USA, Inc. ("ADM USA"), with immediate effect.

As initially announced on 29 April 2026, the Company's joint venture business, Vega Upstream JV, LLC ("Vega Upstream JV") is pursuing the acquisition of upstream oil and gas assets in the mid-continent region of the United States (the "Transaction") and remains on track to complete by the end of June 2026.

In connection with the Transaction, Mr. Czuppon has been appointed by the Board of ADM Energy PLC as the COO of ADM USA with responsibility for all upstream oil and gas operations. In this capacity, Mr. Czuppon will also be appointed by the Board of Vega Upstream to oversee the operations of the assets to be acquired by Vega Upstream JV, LLC. The Board believes Mr. Czuppon's appointment represents a significant operational strengthening of ADM USA's management team as the Company advances toward completion of the Transaction and the commencement of active operations in the mid-continent region.

Mr. Czuppon brings 25 years of experience including executive leadership, operations, private equity, investment banking, and strategic advisory in the energy sector. He has held senior roles including CEO, CFO, and EVP, and served on numerous energy company boards.

Mr. Czuppon founded Vega Oil and Gas, LLC (and affiliated companies, "Vega") to acquire, own and operate proven producing oil and gas properties in the mid-continent region of the United States. On a combined basis, Vega (prior to sale to the Company) and investment partnerships managed by it, grew from inception to an approximate 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, demonstrating his ability to build and scale upstream oil and gas operations in the region that is the focus of the pending Transaction.

Mr. Czuppon co-founded CC Natural Resource Partners (CCNRP) in 2009, an energy-focused merchant banking firm providing investment banking, advisory, and private equity services. He advised on 34 financing and M&A transactions and raised and managed $85 million of capital (2012-2016). He also served on portfolio company boards and as CFO for several investments.

Mr. Czuppon currently serves as CEO of VegaGeo 3.0, LLC (www.vegageo3.com), which is developing a patented Hybrid Semi-Loop Single Well Closed Enhanced Geothermal System as part of a Research & Development agreement with the engineering department of a major U.S. university.

Commenting on the appointment, Randall Connally, Executive Director of the Company, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team. His appointment as ADM USA's COO reflects the Company's commitment to assembling a top-tier management team as we advance toward completion of our mid-continent transaction. Chris brings an exceptional combination of hands-on operational experience in the mid-continent region, proven private equity and capital markets expertise, and a strong track record of value creation in upstream oil and gas. We look forward to working with Chris as we execute our growth strategy in the United States."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Czuppon said:

"I am very pleased to be joining ADM Energy USA as Chief Operating Officer at such an exciting juncture for the Company. The mid-continent region is a market I know extremely well, having built and operated significant production in the Western Anadarko basin over many years. I look forward to bringing that operational expertise and regional knowledge to bear as we work to complete the pending transaction and build ADM Energy USA into a significant upstream producer. I am confident in the quality of the assets and the opportunity ahead, and I look forward to creating substantial value for all stakeholders."

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +1 214 675 7579 Randall Connally, Executive Director Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Capital Plus Partners Limited +44 (0) 20 7432 0501 (Broker) Jonathan Critchley

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with investments including a 100.0% ownership interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC; a 60% economic interest in Eco Oil; a 42% economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC ( www.ofxtechnologies.com ); a 25% asset interest in Vega Upstream JV, a business established to identify and coordinate investment opportunities in US onshore oil and gas assets; and a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "envisage", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "expect", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.