Belgian Operator Will Consolidate B2C and B2B Systems on a Common Platform to Streamline Operations, Improve Customer Service and Accelerate Time to Market for Enterprise Services

Netcracker Technology announced today that long-term customer Telenet, the largest provider of cable broadband services in Belgium, has expanded its partnership with Netcracker to include a significant B2B transformation program supporting the operator's long-term vision of consolidating B2C and B2B operations onto a single, unified digital platform.

As part of this wide-ranging program, which is a continuation of the operator's overall transformation journey with Netcracker, Telenet will migrate its SME and large enterprise customers and products from legacy systems to the Netcracker Digital BSS platform, including Revenue Management, Commerce Management, Customer Management, Service Management Orchestration and Service Inventory Management.

By converging B2C and B2B domains onto a unified platform, Telenet will benefit from improved operational efficiency, reduced platform complexity and the ability to establish a scalable foundation for future innovation across both consumer and enterprise lines of business.

"Netcracker and Telenet are entering the next stage in their transformation journey, building on the strong foundations already established. This phase focuses on further enhancing agility, scalability and customer experience, while accelerating the modernization of Telenet's commercial platforms. By deepening the collaboration, both partners reaffirm their commitment to delivering a future-proof, composable architecture that enables faster innovation, improved efficiency and sustained growth," said Sami Chabbah, Vice President Commercial Platforms at Telenet. "Netcracker already understands our B2B architecture, products and the realities of our business after many years of successful partnership. Combined with hands-on delivery support and telecom BSS/OSS expertise, this gives us confidence in the long-term value we can achieve together."

"This program with Telenet highlights Netcracker's ability to support large-scale business transformations involving platform consolidation and end-to-end digital operations enablement, which help deliver a superior customer experience," said Vash Diwan, Senior Vice President, EMEA, at Netcracker. "We are excited to continue our journey with such a pioneering operator, and look forward to much more success in the future."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Netcracker Technology

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