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WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Stuttgart
22.06.26 | 12:52
0,374 Euro
+28,79 % +0,084
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3940,44713:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 09:48 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Prosafe SE: Operational update - May 2026

22 June 2026 - Fleet utilisation for May 2026 was 79%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity, delivering near 100% commercial uptime.

Safe Boreas operated at near 100% utilisation offshore Australia.

Safe Caledonia is in lay-up at Scapa Flow, UK. The vessel has a contract (6 months firm + 3 months of options) with Ithaca Energy for accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK North Sea, starting in the second quarter of 2027.

"Prosafe continues to deliver safe and efficient operations and consistent high gangway connectivity across all vessels in operation.

We are fully focused on extending the backlog for our fleet in a strong global market for high-end accommodation vessels. Activity remains high with both ongoing and expected new projects," said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CEO
Phone: +47?415 08?186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.