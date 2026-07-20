Prosafe SE: Operational update - June 2026

20th July 2026 - Fleet utilisation for June 2026 was 80%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity, delivering near 100% commercial uptime.

Safe Boreas operated at near 100% utilisation offshore Australia.

Safe Caledonia remained in lay-up at Scapa Flow, UK. The vessel has a contract (6 months firm plus 3 months of options) with Ithaca Energy for accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK North Sea, starting in the second quarter of 2027.

"Prosafe continues to deliver safe and efficient operations and consistent high gangway connectivity across all vessels in operation.

The global market for high-end accommodation vessels remains active with recent contract awards and several ongoing tenders and client discussions across key geographical markets. We remained focused on extending the backlog for our fleet from 2027 and onwards," said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47?415 08?186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act