Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that, on June 21, 2026, 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Golden Spike Resources Corp. held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.7% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to such expiry, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 7,304,348 Shares and 1,902,174 Warrants representing approximately 12.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 15.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.
As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 7,304,348 Shares and 902,174 Warrants representing approximately 12.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrant expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.
The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Golden Spike Resources address is 830-1100 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Golden Spike Resources profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302242
Source: 2176423 Ontario Ltd.