Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") has entered into debt settlement agreements with three directors and the corporate secretary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,720,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share (each a "Share"), to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$ 86,000.00 (the "Debt Settlement") subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

All shares, once issued on closing, will be subject to a four month plus one day statutory hold period. The Company has resolved to satisfy the outstanding indebtedness with Shares to preserve its cash for operations.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds 100% interest in the 5,175-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometre-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold-zinc vein structures and breccia hosted stockworks. Golden Spike Resources remains dedicated to sustainable exploration practices and continues to collaborate with local communities, consultants, and stakeholders as it progresses its exploration initiatives.

"Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" occur.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained herein. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information disclosed herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Golden Spike Resources Corp.