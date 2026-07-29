Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Connacher has consented to act as a Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. We welcome Ryan and look forward to working together with him in moving the Company forward.

Mr. Joseph Cullen has resigned as a director in order to more fully pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Cullen for his considerable service over the years.

Keith Anderson has resigned as CEO of the Company but will remain as President and a director of the Board.

Ryan Connacher grew up around the Canadian capital markets, where his grandfather, Jim Connacher, led Gordon Capital. He began his career on Bay Street at Difference Capital Financial Inc. under Michael Wekerle and later served as Head of Business Development at Wek Corp, leading teams and raising capital across both private ventures and the public markets. Mr. Connacher is also the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Freeport Recovery Group Inc., the company behind Twelve Mile Recovery. Since founding Freeport in May 2025, he has raised $2 million and built the organization to two CARF-accredited addiction treatment campuses in St. Catharines, Ontario, and a team of more than 30.

Ryan Connacher commented, "I am excited to join Golden Spike as Chief Executive Officer at this important stage in the Company's evolution. My immediate priority is to evaluate Golden Spike's current asset portfolio, work closely with our team and stakeholders, and identify strategic opportunities that can drive long-term growth and create value for shareholders. I look forward to building on the Company's foundation and positioning Golden Spike for its next phase of development."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Joe Cullen for his valuable contributions and dedicated service to Golden Spike over the years. As I transition from the role of CEO and continue as President and a director, I am very pleased to welcome Ryan Connacher as our new CEO and director. Ryan brings strong leadership, entrepreneurial experience and a fresh perspective as we advance the Company's strategic priorities and create value for our shareholders," commented Keith Anderson, President of Golden Spike.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS), (OTCQB: GSPRF), (FSE: L5Y) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds 100% interest in the 5,175-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometre-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold-zinc vein structures and breccia hosted stockworks. Golden Spike Resources remains dedicated to sustainable exploration practices and continues to collaborate with local communities, consultants, and stakeholders as it progresses its exploration initiatives.

"Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" occur.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained herein. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information disclosed herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307050

Source: Golden Spike Resources Corp.