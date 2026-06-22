Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a 10-year contract at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in the United States. The agreement strengthens Avolta's long-term presence at the airport and covers more than 1,800m2. MCO is the busiest airport in Florida, serving nearly 58 million passengers each year.
In F&B, Avolta will introduce a modern food hall designed for the high-volume airport environment, combining choice, speed and operational efficiency in a single dining destination. The format supports passenger flow, improves convenience and provides a flexible platform to meet changing traveler needs, while its use of natural materials, greenery and warm tones ground the experience with a connection to Florida.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2351374
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2351374 22.06.2026 CET/CEST