Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract

Avolta awarded 10-year contract at Orlando International Airport across travel retail and F&B



22.06.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a 10-year contract at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in the United States. The agreement strengthens Avolta's long-term presence at the airport and covers more than 1,800m2. MCO is the busiest airport in Florida, serving nearly 58 million passengers each year. In F&B, Avolta will introduce a modern food hall designed for the high-volume airport environment, combining choice, speed and operational efficiency in a single dining destination. The format supports passenger flow, improves convenience and provides a flexible platform to meet changing traveler needs, while its use of natural materials, greenery and warm tones ground the experience with a connection to Florida.



In travel retail, Avolta will develop five stores combining convenience, specialty retail and locally tailored concepts. The portfolio includes concepts rooted in Orlando and Florida, such as Dear Orlando, featuring products from local makers; Adjectives, a homegrown Orlando lifestyle brand; and Blue Spring Collective, inspired by Blue Spring State Park, bringing together local and national brands.



"We applaud the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority's bold, forward-thinking vision for Orlando International Airport, which places customer experience, innovation, and community at the heart of the travel journey," said Steve Johnson, President & CEO, North America, Avolta. "Throughout our partnership with GOAA, we've worked hand in hand to enhance the airport experience, and this new vision presents an exciting opportunity to further advance that collaboration to create memorable moments to travelers for years to come."



"We are pleased to welcome these outstanding concepts to Orlando International Airport as we continue elevating the guest experience with offerings travelers know and love," said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer, GOAA. "Today's travelers expect to find trusted, name-brand favorites as part of their journey, and familiar concepts help make the travel experience more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable from the moment they arrive at MCO. For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



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View original content: EQS News