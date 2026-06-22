Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Twenty Mile Metals Inc. (TSXV: MILE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the listing of the common shares of the Company ("MILE Shares") on the TSXV. The MILE Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at market open on or about June 24, 2026 under the symbol "MILE".

The Company was formed pursuant to the spin-out of the Twenty Mile project from J2 Metals Inc. ("J2") in connection with the completion of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"), which was completed in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement dated October 24, 2025 among the Company and J2.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, 4,928,959 MILE Shares were distributed to the former shareholders of J2 and 71,041 MILE Shares are held by J2 in reserve for issuance to warrantholders of J2 on the effective date of the Arrangement.

As previously announced by J2, prior to the completion of the Arrangement, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 5,200,000 subscription receipts (each a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.10 per Subscription Receipt generating gross proceeds of $520,000. No finder's fees were payable in connection with the private placement.

Upon the receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV for the listing of the MILE Shares, each Subscription Receipt was converted into one unit of the Company (each a "Unit").

Each Unit is comprised one MILE Share and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional MILE Share at a price of $0.15 per share until June 8, 2029 provided that if the closing price of the MILE Shares exceeds $0.25 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the term of the Warrants to a period of 30 days following such notice.

A listing application dated June 18, 2026 in respect of the Company has been prepared in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Twenty Mile Metals Inc.

The Company is in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral natural resource properties and is principally focused on the Twenty Mile Property.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, including: listing date of the MILE Shares, are all forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward- looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302470

Source: Twenty Mile Metals Inc.