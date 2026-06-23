Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Avolta AG (AVOL:SIX) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of DFS Okinawa. The transaction will mark Avolta's entry into one of Asia's most dynamic travel retail markets, providing immediate scale in Japan and further strengthening its presence in Asia Pacific.
DFS Okinawa, part of DFS, majority-owned by LVMH and with a minority stake held by the Miller family, operates airport and downtown retail locations across Naha Airport's international and domestic terminals and Naha's Okinawa Downtown Galleria, including long-term contracts with an average length of more than ten years.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2351484
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2351484 23.06.2026 CET/CEST