Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23
Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that it received notification on 22 June 2026 that Hamish Harris, CEO of the Company, made the following purchases of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on 22 June 2026.
Director
|
Purchase price (Aggregated)
Ordinary shares purchased
Resultant interest in ordinary shares
Resultant percentage of issued ordinary shares
Hamish Harris
1.33 pence
385,000
3,825,755
0.52%
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Richmond Hill Resources
Hamish Harris
Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)
Bob Roberts
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
1
Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Hamish Harris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Richmond Hill Resources plc
b)
LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each
GB00BNTBWF32
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
See above
e)
Date of transaction
22 June 2026
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange