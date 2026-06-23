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WKN: A40D13 | ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32 | Ticker-Symbol: V39
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 08:08
0,011 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that it received notification on 22 June 2026 that Hamish Harris, CEO of the Company, made the following purchases of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on 22 June 2026.

Director

Purchase price (Aggregated)

Ordinary shares purchased

Resultant interest in ordinary shares

Resultant percentage of issued ordinary shares

Hamish Harris

1.33 pence

385,000

3,825,755

0.52%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

1

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Hamish Harris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Richmond Hill Resources plc

b)

LEI

2138009XFT53PKLIH113

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

GB00BNTBWF32

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.33 pence

385,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

See above

e)

Date of transaction

22 June 2026

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.