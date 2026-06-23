Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")



Director/PDMR Shareholding

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that it received notification on 22 June 2026 that Hamish Harris, CEO of the Company, made the following purchases of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on 22 June 2026.

Director Purchase price (Aggregated) Ordinary shares purchased Resultant interest in ordinary shares Resultant percentage of issued ordinary shares Hamish Harris 1.33 pence 385,000 3,825,755 0.52%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080