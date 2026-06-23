

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl PLC (BNZL.L, BZLFY.PK), a British distribution and outsourcing company, said on Monday that it expects a rise in revenue for the first half with good growth in adjusted operating profit.



For the six-month period to June 30, the Group anticipates its revenue to grow by around 4% with underlying revenue growth of around 3%.



The company said: 'We expect growth to be supported by inflation across certain categories in the second quarter, with product-cost increases driven by geopolitical events, and we are also seeing encouraging volume growth. Volume growth is expected to be driven by North America, with good growth in our distribution business.'



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group now expects revenue growth to be driven by modest underlying revenue growth, supported by some inflation, alongside a small benefit from acquisitions.



Earlier, the company had projected moderate revenue growth for the year, driven by some underlying revenue growth and a small benefit from acquisitions.



For the full year, Bunzl has reaffirmed its outlook and still expects a slight drop in operating margin.



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