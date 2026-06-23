AGIBOT, a global leader in embodied AI and robotics, presented its embodied AI robotics portfolio at VivaTech 2026 in Paris. The company conducted live demonstrations across interaction, locomotion, manipulation, and multi-robot coordination.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622173585/en/

AGIBOT Robots Dance in Sync at VivaTech 2026

As part of VivaTech's 10th-anniversary celebration, AGIBOT participated in the public technology showcase on the Champs-Élysées, where visitors experienced humanoid robotics alongside other emerging technologies. At the main VivaTech venue, AGIBOT demonstrated how its "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system designed for real-world applications.

"The humanoid robotics industry is moving from proof-of-concept demonstrations toward real-world deployment," said William Shi, President of EU and US markets at AGIBOT. "VivaTech provides an important platform for engaging with Europe's technology, business, and innovation communities. Through our live demonstrations, we hope to show how embodied AI can support practical applications across commercial, industrial, and service scenarios."

On the Discovery Stage, AGIBOT X2 joined other robots in an autonomous presentation, showcasing the company's progress in interaction intelligence and coordinated robotic performance. In Hall 7.1, AGIBOT staged a robot parade featuring multiple robots, including its D1 and two X2 robots. AGIBOT also delivered an extended performance on the Theater Stage, with a total of 8 robots dancing in sync. Afterwards, Mr. Maurice Levy, Chairman of Publicis Groupe, and William Shi, President of AGIBOT Europe Americas, interacted with X2 on stage. The audience of 2,000 was very enthusiastic.

AGIBOT also participated in a bilingual English-French panel discussion on the future applications of AI and humanoid robotics, joining industry leaders and experts to explore how embodied AI may evolve from experimental demonstrations into practical deployment.

Through these multi-scenario demonstrations, AGIBOT showcased its approach to building embodied AI systems that combine physical mobility, natural interaction, and task execution. The company will continue to advance robotics technologies from research and demonstration environments into broader real-world applications, working with partners to create smarter, safer, and more useful robotic experiences.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT develops embodied AI foundation models and robotic systems that bring intelligence into the physical world. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In March 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 10,000th robot had rolled off the production line.

For more about AGIBOT, visit https://www.agibot.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622173585/en/

Contacts:

Junnie Wang

wangjianing@agibot.com