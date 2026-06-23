American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO Drives Patriotic Retail Activations for American Rebel Light Beer Across Pennsylvania

Three-stop acoustic tour leverages American Rebel CEO Andy Ross's live appearances as high-impact consumer engagement, retail support, and brand exposure opportunities for American Rebel Light Beer and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB)

Surging traction in Pennsylvania showcases distributor enthusiasm, retailer orders, and growing consumer demand for American Rebel Light Beer

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / American Rebel Beverages, a division of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB) and creator of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - today announced a three-day Pennsylvania retail activation tour that will transform CEO Andy Ross's acoustic appearances into live, in-market brand experiences for consumers, retail partners, and patriotic fans across key Pennsylvania markets.

Running June 26 through June 28, the three-stop Pennsylvania weekend is designed to strengthen local market visibility for American Rebel Light Beer by combining live music, consumer interaction, retailer support, and grassroots community engagement at the point of sale. The events position Ross not simply as a performer, but as a founder-led brand ambassador whose appearances create unique exposure and activation opportunities for American Rebel Beverages, American Rebel Light Beer, and American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic Beer - featured in Pennsylvania retail locations as part of the Company's June activation tour

Each appearance will take place at a retail location where American Rebel Light Beer is available, helping support local accounts, reinforce distributor relationships, generate product awareness, and encourage product trial in community-centered settings. Through these in-person activations, American Rebel is connecting directly with fans, customers, consumers, and shareholders who love freedom, faith, family, and country-and who value authentic engagement with brands that reflect those ideals.

As American Rebel Light Beer continues to expand its footprint in Pennsylvania and across the United States, retail activation remains a key part of the Company's growth strategy. These events complement broader marketing initiatives that include distributor-supported promotions, motorsports sponsorships, live entertainment, retailer partnerships, media appearances, and patriotic lifestyle marketing designed to build awareness, strengthen loyalty, and increase retail velocity.

"The early results in Pennsylvania have quickly made it one of the most exciting markets in the country for American Rebel Light Beer," said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. "We are seeing unbelievable traction with our distribution partners, strong adoption across on-premise and off-premise accounts, and enthusiastic consumer turnout at every activation. Retailers aren't just bringing the brand in-they're bringing it back-because these events are converting awareness into repeat demand, and we fully expect a steady drumbeat of additional activations as more accounts see the results."

By combining live performance, local retail support, and direct community engagement, American Rebel Beverages continues advancing its mission to build American Rebel Light Beer into America's premier patriotic beer brand while supporting the broader growth story of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER PENNSYLVANIA RETAIL ACTIVATION TOUR

As American Rebel Light Beer continues expanding across Pennsylvania, Founder and CEO Andy Ross will bring the brand directly to consumers through a three-stop acoustic retail activation tour designed to support local accounts, energize consumers, and drive awareness for America's Patriotic Beer.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Founder and CEO Andy Ross brings live music and direct consumer engagement to Pennsylvania retail partners in support of American Rebel Light Beer

Each stop combines live music, personal engagement, and grassroots brand-building in markets where fans, consumers, and patriotic customers can interact directly with Ross and experience the lifestyle behind American Rebel Light Beer. More than a performance series, these activations are structured as community-based brand touchpoints that support retailers while creating memorable exposure for American Rebel Beverages and its flagship beer brand.

The Pennsylvania activation schedule includes:

Bob's Beer Acoustic Set - American Rebel Light Beer Retail Activation

Hanover, Pennsylvania

Friday, June 26

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Rt 15 Acoustic Set - American Rebel Light Beer Retail Activation

Dillsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 27

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Valley Green Beverage Acoustic Set - American Rebel Light Beer Retail Activation

Etters, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 28

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Each event will serve as more than a live appearance-it will create an opportunity for American Rebel to strengthen retailer relationships, support local distribution, engage consumers face-to-face, and introduce new audiences to American Rebel Light Beer in an authentic setting. By meeting people where they shop and gather, American Rebel can turn local appearances into meaningful brand activations that build both market momentum and long-term loyalty.

CEO appearances at high impact brand activation events for American Rebel Light Beer

Music has been a foundational pillar of the American Rebel brand from the beginning, serving not only as entertainment, but as a strategic platform for product visibility, consumer engagement, and patriotic lifestyle storytelling. As an entrepreneur, recording artist, and founder, Andy Ross has consistently used live appearances to bring the American Rebel identity directly to audiences in environments where culture, community, and commerce intersect.

American Rebel connects with patriotic consumers through retail activations, live appearances, and grassroots community engagement across expanding U.S. markets

From concerts and festivals to motorsports weekends, retailer events, and community gatherings, Ross's presence helps transform traditional appearances into scalable brand activations that support product trial, strengthen emotional connection, and reinforce American Rebel's freedom-first identity. The Pennsylvania tour continues that proven strategy by putting American Rebel Light Beer directly in front of consumers in retail environments where awareness can convert into purchase.

These appearances also represent a differentiated opportunity for American Rebel Holdings, Inc. because they align the Company's founder, product, audience, and brand values in a single activation format. For fans, customers, consumers, and shareholders, that creates a more personal and memorable touchpoint with a patriotic lifestyle brand built around freedom, faith, family, and country.

American Rebel Beer - Retail and distribution support via activation events

Retail activation remains a core pillar of American Rebel's go-to-market strategy because it helps bridge the gap between awareness and action at the point of sale. By creating face-to-face opportunities in local markets, American Rebel can support retailers, reinforce distributor partnerships, and drive incremental consumer interest where buying decisions are actually made.

Rather than relying only on traditional advertising, the Company continues to prioritize real-world brand immersion-bringing the product, the personality, and the patriotic lifestyle directly into communities through experiences that are memorable, authentic, and locally relevant. This high-touch strategy helps convert awareness into trial, trial into loyalty, and loyalty into repeat demand for American Rebel Light Beer.

The Pennsylvania weekend represents a continuation of that field-level execution strategy. By pairing retail presence with founder-led engagement, American Rebel can deepen local penetration while energizing consumers who want to support American-made, values-aligned brands.

"Music and events have always been a powerful part of the American Rebel story," said Andy Ross, Founder and CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "These Pennsylvania events give us an opportunity to connect directly with consumers, support our retail partners, spend time with patriotic fans, and create real exposure for American Rebel Light Beer right where purchase decisions happen. We are proud to bring America's Patriotic Beer to communities that love freedom, love this country, and appreciate brands that stand for something bigger."

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic Beer-is a premium domestic light lager crafted for Americans who take pride in freedom, faith, family, and country. With 110 calories, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.2% ABV, American Rebel Light delivers a crisp, smooth, and refreshing taste designed for active consumers who appreciate great beer and the American lifestyle.

Developed and marketed by American Rebel Beverages, a business unit of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), American Rebel Light Beer serves as the flagship beverage brand within the Company's growing patriotic lifestyle platform. The brand connects with consumers through live music, motorsports, community engagement, retail activations, and grassroots marketing initiatives across the United States.

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel-making it an ideal choice for concerts, tailgates, race weekends, and celebrations across America.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer" - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a better-for-you profile aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas, with national expansion continuing. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is served in leading honky-tonks along Lower Broadway while following a distributor-first growth strategy designed to accelerate retail and on-premise availability.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) is a diversified branded consumer products, beverage, entertainment, and marketing company dedicated to celebrating freedom, patriotism, faith, family, and the American way of life. Founded by entrepreneur, entertainer, and patriot Andy Ross, the Company was built on the belief that millions of Americans continue to value personal responsibility, hard work, community, and the freedoms that make the nation exceptional.

Through American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic Beer-along with live entertainment, motorsports partnerships, national media appearances, retailer activations, patriotic events, community outreach, and grassroots marketing programs, the Company continues building a nationally recognized lifestyle brand that extends beyond the beverage category.

American Rebel's growth strategy combines distributor relationships, retailer support, consumer engagement, sports marketing, live music activations, and experiential marketing designed to drive trial, strengthen brand loyalty, increase retail velocity, and expand market presence across the United States. From NHRA race weekends and concert venues to patriotic festivals, community celebrations, premium entertainment destinations, and retail locations nationwide, American Rebel continues creating meaningful connections with consumers who proudly embrace freedom, faith, family, and country.

Anchored by its mission to celebrate the American spirit and bring people together through shared experiences, American Rebel is committed to building one of America's leading patriotic lifestyle brands while creating long-term value for consumers, retail partners, distributors, communities, and shareholders.

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "continues," "seeks," and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s distribution expansion, retail growth, consumer engagement initiatives, brand-building activities, live music and event activations, strategic partnerships, marketing programs, market penetration efforts, product demand, future business performance, and the Company's ongoing mission to build America's premier patriotic lifestyle brand centered around American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic Beer.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully expand distribution, increase retail placements, generate consumer demand, maintain relationships with distributors and retailers, execute marketing and promotional initiatives, achieve anticipated results from live event activations and sponsorship programs, compete effectively within the highly competitive beverage industry, manage supply chain and production requirements, secure adequate financing, respond to changing economic and market conditions, and comply with applicable laws and regulations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

American Rebel's growth strategy includes expanding distribution partnerships, supporting retail accounts, increasing consumer awareness through experiential marketing, live entertainment, motorsports sponsorships, patriotic events, media appearances, and grassroots community engagement initiatives. While the Company believes these strategies position the brand for continued growth and increased market presence, there can be no assurance that such efforts will achieve anticipated results or that future performance will meet current expectations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-holdings-inc.-ceo-drives-patriotic-retail-activations-f-1180770