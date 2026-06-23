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WKN: A3ET9Q | ISIN: CA87425A8876 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Intersects 85.00 g/t Au over 0.5 m within 18.76 g/t Au over 2.30 metres, from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 20 drill holes from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project resource conversion program, following the previously reported first 25 drill holes, predominantly targeting dip and strike extensions in the major ore veins at its currently producing Mustang Mine.

Highlights from the additional 20 drill holes include:

  • SB-2026-009 - 19.80 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.55 g/t Au over 2.10 m on the 101 Vein
  • SB-2026-009 - 48.10 g/t Au over 0.57 m within 15.39 g/t Au over 2.02 m on the 55HW Vein
  • SB-2026-010 - 13.10 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 5.93 g/t Au over 3.30 m on the 55 Vein
  • SB-2026-013 - 18.40 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 5.18 g/t Au over 2.15 m on the 55HW Vein
  • SB-2026-016 - 72.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 19.68 g/t Au over 2.05 m on the 55 Vein
  • UB-2026-020 - 18.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 5.87 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the BK-9870 Vein
  • UB-2026-021A - 8.60 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 5.75 g/t Au over 2.35 m on the Untargeted Vein
  • UB-2026-021A - 44.80 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 15.46 g/t Au over 2.05 m on the Alhambra Vein
  • UB-2026-021A - 25.20 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 7.72 g/t Au over 2.40 m on the BK Vein
  • UB-2026-022 - 7.68 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 5.38 g/t Au over 2.60 m on the BK Vein
  • UB-2026-024 - 85.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 18.76 g/t Au over 2.30 m on the Alhambra Vein

In 2026, a total of 25 underground diamond drill holes for 4,461 metres were completed from two drill bays in the Mustang underground, and a total of 20 surface diamond drill holes for 7,802 metres were completed from three drill pads at the Bralorne West zone. The underground resource conversion drill program is focused on infill drilling of the Alhambra, BK and BK-9870 veins while the surface drilling is focused on infill drilling Bralorne West's 101, 55 HW, 276, and 55 veins, all within the Mustang Mine. A video of the Mustang and Bralorne West development is available at this link.

Underground mine development is underway in the Bralorne West zone, where the first underground diamond drill bay is now complete. This new access will enable more efficient and precise subsurface drilling from the underground. An additional underground drill is now active and the fleet is now composed of two underground and one surface diamond drills.

Kyle Orr, Talisker's Vice President Exploration commented, "Infill drilling of the Bralorne West Zone veins from underground gives us better access and will save substantial drill metres. We now have three drills on the project and are excited with the progress so far."

All drill holes in this release are located in the Mustang Mine and hosted in diorite and/or intermediate to felsic dyke. Major vein structures intersected are orogenic quartz-carbonate veins with banded sulfide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica - sericite ± mariposite alteration with disseminated sulfides.

Bralorne Gold Project - 2026 Diamond Drilling Top Intercepts Table
Drill Hole NameFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Au
(g/t)		Interpreted Structure
SB-2026-009372.90373.400.5019.80101 Vein
SB-2026-009373.40373.900.501.22Vein Halo
SB-2026-009373.90374.500.601.85Vein Halo
SB-2026-009374.50375.000.500.09Vein Halo
SB-2026-009413.90414.400.506.8555HW Vein
SB-2026-009414.40415.350.950.2655HW Vein
SB-2026-009415.35415.920.5748.1055HW Vein
SB-2026-010435.00435.700.7013.1055 Vein
SB-2026-010435.70436.300.603.7655 Vein
SB-2026-010436.30437.401.101.7655 Vein
SB-2026-010437.40438.300.906.9155 Vein
SB-2026-011409.20409.950.750.19Vein Halo
SB-2026-011409.95410.500.555.79276 Vein
SB-2026-011410.50411.000.503.58Vein Halo
SB-2026-011411.00411.900.900.01Vein Halo
SB-2026-012406.40406.900.500.01Vein Halo
SB-2026-012406.90407.800.900.08Vein Halo
SB-2026-012407.80408.350.554.9755 Vein
SB-2026-013385.80386.851.100.02Vein Halo
SB-2026-013386.85387.350.500.14Vein Halo
SB-2026-013387.35387.950.6018.4055HW Vein
SB-2026-014390.60391.550.951.10Vein Halo
SB-2026-014391.55392.050.508.0555HW Vein
SB-2026-014392.05392.750.700.13Vein Halo
SB-2026-015415.15415.650.501.01Vein Halo
SB-2026-015415.65416.200.556.7555HW Vein
SB-2026-015416.20416.800.600.99Vein Halo
SB-2026-015416.80417.400.600.26Vein Halo
SB-2026-016417.45418.000.550.16Vein Halo
SB-2026-016418.00418.500.500.13Vein Halo
SB-2026-016418.50419.000.507.7855 Vein
SB-2026-016419.00419.500.5072.6055 Vein
SB-2026-017194.30195.250.951.76Vein Halo
SB-2026-017195.25196.000.755.90Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-017196.00196.700.70.01Vein Halo
SB-2026-018No Significant intercept
SB-2026-019A73.6574.450.800.01Vein Halo
SB-2026-019A74.4575.200.750.01Vein Halo
SB-2026-019A75.2075.700.5017.70278 Vein
SB-2026-019A90.9591.500.559.5955HW Vein
SB-2026-019A91.5092.200.701.6455HW Vein
SB-2026-019A92.2093.000.804.7155HW Vein
SB-2026-019A100.00101.001.000.25Vein Halo
SB-2026-019A101.00101.650.650.09Vein Halo
SB-2026-019A101.65102.300.6559.0055HW Vein
SB-2026-020No Significant intercept
UB-2026-018286.45287.050.602.34Vein Halo
UB-2026-018287.05287.700.6511.60Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-018287.70289.001.300.01Vein Halo
UB-2026-019162.00162.500.502.09Vein Halo
UB-2026-019162.50163.000.509.94Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-019163.00163.600.603.10Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-019163.60164.250.651.12Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-019304.95305.500.551.87BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-019305.50306.000.507.97BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-019306.00306.500.506.09BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-019306.50307.150.653.17BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-019310.20310.700.504.72Vein Halo
UB-2026-019310.70311.250.555.07Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-019311.25311.900.655.14Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-019311.90312.500.603.66Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-020305.10305.700.603.75Vein Halo
UB-2026-020305.70306.200.501.70Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-020306.20306.700.506.49Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-020306.70307.400.700.79Vein Halo
UB-2026-020341.10341.750.6518.00BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-020341.75342.350.600.07Vein Halo
UB-2026-020342.35343.100.750.01Vein Halo
UB-2026-021A88.4589.000.550.41Vein Halo
UB-2026-021A89.0089.500.506.57Vein Halo
UB-2026-021A89.5090.200.708.60Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-021A90.2090.800.606.62Vein Halo
UB-2026-021A150.95151.650.7044.80Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-021A151.65152.150.500.54Vein Halo
UB-2026-021A152.15153.000.850.08Vein Halo
UB-2026-021A204.80205.400.600.01Vein Halo
UB-2026-021A205.40206.000.6025.20BK Vein
UB-2026-021A206.00206.600.604.16BK Vein
UB-2026-021A206.60207.200.601.50Vein Halo
UB-2026-022154.00154.500.500.01Vein Halo
UB-2026-022154.50155.100.600.03Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-022155.10155.700.601.96Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-022155.70156.300.6011.90Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-022218.30218.900.607.68Vein Halo
UB-2026-022218.90219.600.705.89BK Vein
UB-2026-022219.60220.200.604.37BK Vein
UB-2026-022220.20220.900.703.78BK Vein
UB-2026-022263.85264.350.5016.60BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-022264.35265.000.650.05Vein Halo
UB-2026-022265.00265.850.850.16Vein Halo
UB-2026-023B275.30275.800.500.03Vein Halo
UB-2026-023B275.80276.450.656.03M1 Vein
UB-2026-023B276.45277.050.603.07M1 Vein
UB-2026-023B277.05277.700.653.57Vein Halo
UB-2026-024149.10149.600.500.62Vein Halo
UB-2026-024149.60150.100.5085.00Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-024150.10150.600.500.55Vein Halo
UB-2026-024150.60151.400.800.08Vein Halo
UB-2026-025165.70166.500.801.84Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-025166.50167.300.802.34Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-025167.30167.850.552.96Alhambra Vein
Note: The bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the Highlights section above and in the cross-section intercept labels below. True thickness of structures in this release may range from 17% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.
Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre)
Drill Hole NameUTM EastingUTM NorthingElevation (m)
SB-2026-009513761.005625007.001248.00
SB-2026-010513595.005625131.001237.00
SB-2026-011513595.005625131.001237.00
SB-2026-012513593.005625127.001237.00
SB-2026-013513596.005625128.001237.00
SB-2026-014513596.005625132.001238.00
SB-2026-015513596.005625133.001238.00
SB-2026-016513596.005625133.001238.00
SB-2026-017513596.005625133.001238.00
SB-2026-018513682.005624807.001166.00
SB-2026-019A513682.005624810.001166.00
SB-2026-020513682.005624810.001166.00
UB-2026-018513323.005625270.001093.00
UB-2026-019513324.005625268.001094.00
UB-2026-020513323.005625270.001093.00
UB-2026-021A513323.005625270.001094.00
UB-2026-022513323.005625270.001094.00
UB-2026-023B513323.005625270.001094.00
UB-2026-024513323.005625270.001094.00
UB-2026-025513323.005625270.001094.00
Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Orientations Table (negative dip points down from the horizontal)
Drill Hole NameAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Total Depth (m)
SB-2026-009153.00-46.00417.00
SB-2026-010205.00-50.00456.00
SB-2026-011202.00-45.00458.50
SB-2026-012196.75-45.00452.49
SB-2026-013192.60-45.50451.13
SB-2026-014188.00-45.00450.00
SB-2026-015186.50-50.30453.00
SB-2026-016190.50-50.00450.00
SB-2026-017200.00-50.00450.00
SB-2026-018350.00-55.00225.00
SB-2026-019A260.00-63.00201.00
SB-2026-020200.00-60.0095.00
UB-2026-018328.00-12.50360.00
UB-2026-019325.00-6.00354.00
UB-2026-020319.50-5.00351.00
UB-2026-021A323.905.50312.00
UB-2026-022319.505.50339.00
UB-2026-023B326.001.60300.00
UB-2026-024321.509.50285.00
UB-2026-025315.205.30255.00

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com
+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker's Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) or HQ size (63.5mm). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1,000 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1+1000). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. Where asymmetrically distributed native gold mineralization is observed by the core logging geologist, a "cut-line" may be drawn along the length of the core to guide the core cutter to evenly bisect that mineralization thereby helping to ensure a representative sample. Where no sample cut line is drawn by the geologist the standard procedure is to preserve the oriented core "backside line" or "bottom of hole" mark in the core box. Duplicates were sampled by taking a ¼ core primary sample and a ¼ core as the duplicate sample, thereby leaving a ½ core representative sample in the box. A photo archive exists for all core from before sampling.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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