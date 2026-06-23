AIAI Holdings Unveils AI Integration Playbook for Portfolio Companies

Strategic framework meets businesses where they are today, identifying Transformational AI enabled value creation opportunities

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance, today announces its strategic and comprehensive post-acquisition AI integration framework, pursuant to which it will identify, design, and implement AI-enabled value creation opportunities across the Company's portfolio businesses. This disciplined, repeatable playbook is expected to move portfolio companies from initial operational assessment to active Transformational AI implementation, fundamentally redefining their financial potential.

"Transformational AI is intelligence grounded in a business's actual operations, acting as a core driver of value rather than an add-on," said Todd Furniss, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of AIAI Holdings Corporation. "At Ai2 we don't sell this technology, we buy companies then bake it into their DNA, converting complex services into durable cash flows. This requires meeting each portfolio company where it is today, understanding its workflows and data environment, and then building the appropriate foundation for AI-enabled value creation. Disorganized or incomplete data is not a weakness; it is the norm. Identifying, organizing, and analyzing that information is a critical part of the transformation process. Once that foundation is in place, we can implement targeted AI and operational strategies designed to drive both revenue growth and EBITDA expansion wherever the greatest opportunities exist."

The framework provides Ai² with a disciplined, repeatable process for assessing newly acquired and existing portfolio companies, identifying practical AI-enabled value creation opportunities, evaluating operational and data readiness, and developing phased implementation plans that can be executed responsibly over time.

The Company is also pleased to announce that C.C. Carlton Industries ("CCCI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ai² and a Central Texas construction company with more than 30 years of operating history, is among the first Ai2 portfolio companies to move through the Company's structured Transformational AI assessment and onboarding process.

"C.C. Carlton Industries is excited to be an initial benefactor of Ai²'s Transformational AI integration framework," said Ben Lyon, CEO of C.C. Carlton Industries. "As an operating business with established workflows, project complexity, customer requirements, safety considerations, and opportunities for process improvement, we believe TAI assessment process can help identify practical opportunities to improve efficiency, quality, safety, speed to completion, and decision-making over time."

The Company expects that early implementation work will help establish repeatable processes and reusable AI tools that can support future acquisitions and additional portfolio company integrations. Over time, Ai² intends to build a portfolio-wide Transformational AI playbook that can support faster assessment, improved execution and scalability across diverse industries.

The Company emphasized that the framework is not intended to represent a complete enterprise-wide transformation of each acquired business. Rather, the objective is to ensure that meaningful Transformational AI integration begins early in the ownership cycle, with selected use cases identified, prioritized, tested, and moved into active implementation during the initial post-acquisition period.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-unveils-ai-integration-playbook-for-portfolio-compa-1180781