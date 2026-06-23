Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Companies" or "Benton") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) are pleased to announce that they have hired Rudy Willick of Rudiger Re-Chem from Neuanlage, Saskatchewan to complete two large regional scale Soil Gas Sampling programs at Parson's Pond and Smoking Gun Hydrogen-Helium projects. Rudy is a well-known scientist in the Hydrogen-Helium space, having completed significant targeting for such companies as Max Power Mining Corp.

The soil sampling program will commence in mid- to late July and is expected to take 2 to 3 weeks to finalize the field portion of the service. After all samples are collected, Rudiger Re-Chem will analyze all sample vials for Hydrogen, Helium, Neon, CO2, and C1-C4 Hydrocarbons. All final data and a summary report will be supplied to the Companies.

Deer Lake Basin Property Acquisition

The Smoking Gun Project contains the Mills No.1 drill hole in the Southwest in addition to the Claybar No. 3 drill hole (Figure 1) to the NE. The Companies are excited about this new acquisition, as recent research from historical data has revealed highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) (see Table 1) in water collected from a historic drill hole (79-67). This hole is located approximately 11.8 km from a drill hole (Mills No. 1) that encountered high pressure gas that flowed for a minimum of 12 months in a basin prospective for uranium-thorium. In addition, several mentions of gas are noted in Claybar No. 3, located 32 km to the NE of drill hole 79-67.

Ref: https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002

Hole 79-67 is located 11.8 km northeast of hole Mills No.1, which produced high pressure gas (see Figure 1). With the presence of high-pressure gas in hole Mills No. 1 and highly anomalous helium from water samples in Hole 79-67, this potentially indicates an expansive system with favorable geological conditions for the generation and entrapment of gas.

Parson's Pond Property Acquisition

At Parson's Pond, the Companies' large land position covers a favourable large basin (see Figure 2), where research confirmed the presence of gas in several historical drill logs located 14.2 km apart. Significant gas hits observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust-faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones, containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for white hydrogen (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

(Ref. NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al SEAMUS #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/publications-energy-nalcorseamusfwr.pdf and NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al Finnegan #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/FinniganFWR.pdf ).

The Companies hired Neil Pendock to conduct early target identification using hyperspectral satellite imagery identifying hot spots for testing Hydrogen and Helium. A detailed evaluation of the Seamus and Finnigan wells show potential leakage of both gases near the historical well heads.

Neil Pendock stated "New exploration data confirms significant natural hydrogen and helium systems in Western Newfoundland".

An integrated re-evaluation of advanced satellite imagery and legacy drill data has confirmed highly anomalous concentrations of natural "white" hydrogen (H2) and helium (He) across the Parson's Pond area of western Newfoundland. The findings mark a major milestone for the province's emerging unconventional and clean energy sector.

The target identification program utilizes high-resolution Sentinel-2 spectral endmember mapping calibrated against legacy physical assets, notably the Seamus #1 and Finnegan #1 wells.

Key Findings From the Well Analyses:

Seamus #1 Well: Originally drilled as a deviated wildcat to 3,160 meters, historical logs confirm this stratigraphic test intersected a highly active gas plumbing system. Modern geochemical processing shows that Seamus is highly anomalous in H 2 , CO 2 , and CH 4 . The hydrogen signature at Seamus is particularly intense, soaring over ten times higher than regional background levels.





Originally drilled as a deviated wildcat to 3,160 meters, historical logs confirm this stratigraphic test intersected a highly active gas plumbing system. Modern geochemical processing shows that Seamus is highly anomalous in . The hydrogen signature at Seamus is particularly intense, soaring over ten times higher than regional background levels. Finnegan #1 Well: Located within the same thrust-faulted complex, Finnegan exhibits a distinct, high-value noble gas and clean energy profile, measuring highly anomalous in He and H2. Finnegan's hydrogen concentrations exceed background baselines by more than threefold, paired with a distinct helium signature that suggests deep-seated basement fault connectivity.

A Multi-Gas Frontier

While western Newfoundland has long been recognized for its classic thermogenic methane (CH4) "shows" and source rocks like the Green Point Shale, this new data shifts the spotlight toward non-hydrocarbon, high-value gas exploration.

The structural architecture of the Parson's Pond area-where allochthonous sedimentary sequences are thrust over deep carbonate platforms-serves as the ideal geological engine for generating natural hydrogen through serpentinization. Simultaneously, deep conduit faults are successfully tapping into the Precambrian basement to channel helium toward the surface.

Figure 1: Smoking Gun Project Location Map



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Figure 2: Parson's Pond Project Location Map

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Survey Parameters

The geochemical survey program begins with the preparation of sample vials and replacing the septa in the probes. The vials are evacuated to an absolute pressure of 20 pascals so that a sample extracted by a syringe is not contaminated with residual ambient air. A cordless rotary drill is used to drive a hollow probe of stainless steel to an average depth of about 1 meter to avoid barometric pumping which can affect gas concentrations in soil. Once the probe is purged of ambient air a 30cc sample is extracted and injected through the septum of a 12cc vial. Other operations at the sampling site are the recording of coordinates by GPS and recording of sample numbers on the box cover. To avoid Hydrogen Artefacts in analysis, Rudiger Re-Chem utilizes a proprietary probe as well as detailed field notes for soil-gas surveys. The samples are shipped to Rudiger Re-Chem's lab in Saskatoon for analysis by a state-of the art Gas Chromatographs.

Hydrogen and Helium Demand

Hydrogen and helium have seen a significant increase in demand, with more expected in the future. Hydrogen is used as a fuel and a chemical building block, it helps create fertilizer for food, refines the gasoline in your car, and is increasingly being used to power clean trucks and ships as well as fuel for rocket propulsion for the launching of satellites. Helium is the world's ultimate cooler; its super-cold properties are essential for keeping MRI machines running and making the computer chips found in your phone and laptop. AI-driven chip manufacturing is the primary growth engine for helium. Helium keeps our most advanced technology and medical equipment functioning.

In the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Metals Corp are having success in the search for Natural Hydrogen. This success has generated further exploration in similar geological environments to that of the projects mentioned above.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Benton Resources Inc.