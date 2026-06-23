Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY) ("World Copper" or the "Company") provides an update on the previously announced spin-out transaction (the "Spin-Out") which is intended to be completed by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Spin-Out involves the spin-out of all of the Company's interests in its Chilean subsidiaries, along with certain assets and liabilities, to a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Spinco") in consideration for common shares in the capital of Spinco to be distributed to Company shareholders (the "Shareholders").

World Copper Shareholder Meeting and Grant of Final Order

An annual general and special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on June 18, 2026 to, among other annual matters, approve (i) a consolidation of World Copper's issued and outstanding shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every twenty (20) pre-Consolidation shares, and (ii) the Arrangement, as further described in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2026 (the "Circular"). All resolutions passed with strong shareholder support.

At the Meeting, (i) the Consolidation resolution required approval by at least a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, and (ii) the Arrangement resolution required approval by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Table 1: Votes cast by Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Resolution Shares Voted FOR AGAINST Arrangement 100,513,145 94.70% 5.30% Consolidation 114,855,005 92.77% 7.23%

On June 22, 2026, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement.

Arrangement Agreement Amendment

The Company also reports that it entered into a second amending agreement dated June 19, 2026 to the arrangement agreement dated May 14, 2026, as amended on May 20, 2026, (as amended, the "Arrangement Agreement") with Spinco. The second amending agreement provides, inter alia, that (i) the number of common shares without par value in the capital of Edge Copper Corporation held in trust by Spinco for the benefit of certain creditors (the "Specified Creditors") be increased from 3,333,334 to 5,000,000 shares, and (ii) Spinco will hold a minimum of $715,000 in cash in trust for the Specified Creditors.

Assuming all remaining conditions set out in the Arrangement Agreement are either satisfied or waived, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, World Copper expects that the closing date of the Spin-Out will occur in early July, 2026. World Copper will provide a further update once a specific closing date for the Spin-Out is available.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Any securities issued pursuant to the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and similar exemptions under applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of the Brassie Creek project, a porphyry-skarn copper and gold property located in Southern BC, covering an area of approximately 1,861 hectares and located approximately 50 km west of Kamloops.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WORLD COPPER LTD.

"Mark Lotz"

Mark Lotz

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Spin-Out, including the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Spin-Out, receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Spin-Out and the Consolidation, the timing of the completion of the Spin-Out and Consolidation and the expected outcomes of the completion thereof, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that it will obtain TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the Arrangement and the Consolidation and all other conditions to completion of the Spin-Out will be satisfied or waived, that the Arrangement will be completed in accordance with its terms, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company's projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the Company's inability to source new assets, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Company's projects, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such and their impact on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Circular and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

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Source: World Copper Ltd.