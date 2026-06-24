Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, will announce its H1-2026 results on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

On the day, at 10.00AM (GMT) 11.00AM (CET) the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

The live webcast can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/6a31315c2b12bb000f9d0104/nzpet

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 661426

Germany +49 32 22109 8334 France +33 9 70 73 39 58 The Netherlands +31 85 888 7233 United Kingdom +44 20 3936 2999 United States +1 646 233 4753

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://ctp.eu/investors/financial-results/

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623616061/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu