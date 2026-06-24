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WKN: A0Q663 | ISIN: CA3763941026 | Ticker-Symbol: IA2
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:03
0,192 Euro
-1,03 % -0,002
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLACIER MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLACIER MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 00:42 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Glacier Media Inc: Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 23, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo75,092,40797.38%2,017,4252.62%
Mark Melville77,107,956100.00%1,8760.00%
Bruce W. Aunger77,108,024100.00%1,8080.00%
Geoffrey L. Scott77,107,876100.00%1,9560.00%
Hugh McKinnon77,100,14499.99%9,6880.01%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation with 100.00% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Mark Melville, Chief Executive Officer, at 604-872-8565.

About the Company

Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.