Glacier Media Inc: Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 23, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Sam Grippo 75,092,407 97.38% 2,017,425 2.62% Mark Melville 77,107,956 100.00% 1,876 0.00% Bruce W. Aunger 77,108,024 100.00% 1,808 0.00% Geoffrey L. Scott 77,107,876 100.00% 1,956 0.00% Hugh McKinnon 77,100,144 99.99% 9,688 0.01%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation with 100.00% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Mark Melville, Chief Executive Officer, at 604-872-8565.

About the Company

Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.