Chinese PV module manufacturer Trina Solar has introduced its Vertex NG TSM-NEG19RC.20 TOPCon solar module series at the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany, this week. "Our new bifacial dual-glass module series will be available in two variants aimed at covering the majority of utility-scale project requirements," Adele Zhao, Head of Product Solutions & Marketing, Europe, at Trina Solar, told pv magazine. "The TSM-NEG19RC.20Q is a standard-format module designed for flexibility, particularly in projects with complex terrain or space constraints. Alongside it, Trina Solar is also launching ...

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