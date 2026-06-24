Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce we are planning a 5-hole exploration drill program on the Beaver Rim project in late July totaling 5,000 feet. Exploration is planned for the West Diamond area. Previously, in 2024, the Company drilled the eastern extent of the Project area, the Sage claims, where uranium was encountered. The Beaver Rim project lies immediately south and adjacent to Cameco's fully permitted Gas Hills in-situ recovery project, where they report 13.3 million pounds of mineral resources (2025 Annual Report).

Mr. Terrence Osier, VP of Exploration, stated: "In 2012, while part of the first Strathmore, we explored the area that is now the West Diamond claims. A dozen holes were drilled, and we encountered multiple zones of mineralization across the 300-foot-thick sands. Our plan is to return to this area and hopefully extend and expand the area of known mineralization, especially that which is noted to trend south from Cameco's property. Beaver Rim has great exploration potential for discovery of new, large uranium deposits like those previously mined or currently delineated in the Gas Hills. I've worked with the drill contractor in the past on the Beaver Rim project and they do a great job. I'm excited to explore for uranium once again close to home, in the Gas Hills, here in the great state of Wyoming."

Figure 1: Strathmore Uranium's Beaver Rim Project - Gas Hills Wyoming

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About the Beaver Rim Project

The Beaver Rim project consists of 278 wholly owned mining claims totaling 5,744 acres. The Gas Hills uranium district is the largest producer in the State of Wyoming; more than 100 million pounds of uranium was mined. Historical and recent reports suggest 50-100 million pounds of uranium remain in the Gas Hills, with significant discovery potential in the lesser drilled areas to the south, notably atop Beaver Rim. The project area was previously explored by American Nuclear in the 1970s, Cameco in the 1990-2000's, by Strathmore Minerals in 2012, and mostly recently by the Company in 2024, where uranium mineralization was encountered at depths of 700-1,100 feet, contained in stacked, Wyoming-type roll front deposits within arkosic-rich sandstones of the Eocene-age Wind River Formation.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which Strathmore Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Beaver Rim Property.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.