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WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799 | Ticker-Symbol: 67T
München
24.06.26 | 08:01
0,015 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXICON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXICON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0140,02015:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 13:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hexicon AB: European Patent Office Boards of Appeal upholds Freia Offshore's Tilted Wind Tower patent

The European Patent Office (EPO) Boards of Appeal has upheld the Tilted Wind Tower (TWT) patent owned by Freia Offshore AB, an associated company of Hexicon AB (publ), dismissing the appeal brought by EnerOcean S.L. The patent is maintained as granted. The Boards of Appeal's decision is final and cannot in practice be appealed further. The decision was handed down at oral proceedings on 2026-06-23 in EPO Boards of Appeal case T1143/24. EnerOcean had appealed an earlier ruling of the EPO Opposition Division, which had already found in favour of the patent. With the appeal now dismissed, the TWT patent remains in force across the European jurisdictions in which it is validated. The Tilted Wind Tower patent protects the core element of TwinWind, the dual-turbine floating offshore wind platform developed by Hexicon and commercialised through Freia Offshore AB. EnerOcean has challenged the patent since 2021. The ruling confirms the patent's validity in the form in which it was granted.

Hexicon's CEO Marcus Thor comments:
"This decision confirms the validity of the intellectual property at the heart of TwinWind. It gives our partners and prospective investors certainty on the IP position as we continue to develop and commercialise the technology."

About Freia Offfshore AB

Freia Offshore AB is a technology developer and provider for the floating offshore wind sector. The company is co-owned by Hexicon AB and Wallstreet AB. Its patented floating wind design, TwinWind, is designed to optimise the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of floating offshore wind.

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department
communications@hexicongroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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