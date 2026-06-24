Hexicon AB: European Patent Office Boards of Appeal upholds Freia Offshore's Tilted Wind Tower patent

The European Patent Office (EPO) Boards of Appeal has upheld the Tilted Wind Tower (TWT) patent owned by Freia Offshore AB, an associated company of Hexicon AB (publ), dismissing the appeal brought by EnerOcean S.L. The patent is maintained as granted. The Boards of Appeal's decision is final and cannot in practice be appealed further. The decision was handed down at oral proceedings on 2026-06-23 in EPO Boards of Appeal case T1143/24. EnerOcean had appealed an earlier ruling of the EPO Opposition Division, which had already found in favour of the patent. With the appeal now dismissed, the TWT patent remains in force across the European jurisdictions in which it is validated. The Tilted Wind Tower patent protects the core element of TwinWind, the dual-turbine floating offshore wind platform developed by Hexicon and commercialised through Freia Offshore AB. EnerOcean has challenged the patent since 2021. The ruling confirms the patent's validity in the form in which it was granted.

Hexicon's CEO Marcus Thor comments:

"This decision confirms the validity of the intellectual property at the heart of TwinWind. It gives our partners and prospective investors certainty on the IP position as we continue to develop and commercialise the technology."

About Freia Offfshore AB

Freia Offshore AB is a technology developer and provider for the floating offshore wind sector. The company is co-owned by Hexicon AB and Wallstreet AB. Its patented floating wind design, TwinWind, is designed to optimise the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of floating offshore wind.

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department

communications@hexicongroup.com