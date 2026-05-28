Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
>>> Pacific startet 15.000m-Bohrprogramm <<<
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799 | Ticker-Symbol: 67T
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
0,003 Euro
+333,33 % +0,002
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXICON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXICON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0200,02110:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) releases its interim report for Q1 2026

Today Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2026.

Summary business results

January - March 2026

  • Net revenue: SEK 0.7 (5.6) million
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK -16.1 (-19.7) million
  • Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -37.0 (-21.7) million
  • Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.54 (-0.06)
  • Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -12.9 (-13.4) million

Significant events during the quarter

  • January 2026: The Control Balance Sheet (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning) in Hexicon Holding AB was completed and concluded that the remaining projects held by the company have sufficient value for the company's equity not to have been depleted.
  • January 2026: The 10% owned Pentland project was awarded a CfD for 92.5 MW at a strike price of approximately GBP 216/MWh (in 2024 prices). The auction win marks a major milestone, enabling preparations for construction and continued progress towards delivery.
  • March 2026: The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the loan entered into in December 2025 together with the associated warrants. The loan is a smaller facility of SEK 2.8 million and was raised to finance certain minor costs that fall outside the scope of the Nuveen facility. The loan carries the same interest as the RCF, 1.38% monthly PIK, and has the same maturity date, 30 June 2027. In addition, warrants totalling SEK 5.6 million have been issued, with an exercise price of SEK 0.40 per warrant and a term until the first week of January 2029.
  • In March 2026, Hexicon completed the conversion previously communicated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wallstreet Aktiebolag. The conversion entails that approximately SEK 28 million of outstanding loans have been converted into a 49% ownership stake in the IP company Freia Offshore AB, which holds the Group's patented technology. The transaction strengthens Hexicon's financial position through reduced indebtedness and creates long-term conditions for the continued development and commercialisation of the company's technology.

Significant events after the quarter

  • In April 2026, Hexicon entered into and completed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with a leading global provider of advanced marine and offshore engineering solutions regarding the divestment of the project company TwinHub, Wave Hub Ltd. Hexicon divested its entire 100% ownership in the project, including related assets and liabilities, for a total purchase price of GBP 1.
  • In May 2026, Hexicon entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 50% of the shares in Mareld Green Energy AB from its joint venture partner Mainstream Renewable Power. Hexicon will acquire the shares for an upfront consideration of SEK 1 and an additional milestone-based consideration of EUR 4.5 million, payable if the project is awarded an offtake contract in a future auction. Following completion, Hexicon becomes the sole owner of the Mareld project, strengthening its strategic position in Sweden and increasing control over a large-scale project with significant long-term potential.

Report
The interim report for Q1 2026 is attached to this press release and is available on Hexicon's website at https://www.hexicongroup.com/financial-reports-presentations

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department
communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-28 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.