Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB's (publ) offshore wind project Mareld is rejected

Hexicon AB (publ) ("Hexicon") announces that the Swedish Government has decided to reject the permit application for the Mareld offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Västra Götaland.

The Government's decision is final and cannot be appealed. Hexicon is now reviewing the decision and evaluating next steps.

Mareld was planned approximately 40 kilometres west of Orust, within Sweden's exclusive economic zone.

Once fully developed, the offshore wind farm was expected to generate up to 12 TWh of renewable electricity annually, contributing significantly to the electricity supply in western Sweden.

"This is a regrettable decision and disappointing news for the entire Swedish offshore wind industry. Mareld had the potential to deliver substantial volumes of renewable electricity to a region where the need for new electricity generation is significant. While the decision concerns Mareld, its implications extend beyond a single project. Sweden needs to create the conditions for a major expansion of new electricity generation, and offshore wind has the potential to play an important role in that development. Today's decision creates significant uncertainty for the entire industry and for the ability to deliver future large-scale investments in renewable energy," says Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon.

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department

communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 11:30 CEST.