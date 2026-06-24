Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has evaluated the operations of Oma Savings Bank Plc for the period 19 December 2018 - 4 February 2025 and has initiated a hearing procedure in accordance with the Administrative ...

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24 JUNE 2026 14:00 PM, INSIDE INFORMATION

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has evaluated the operations of Oma Savings Bank Plc for the period 19 December 2018 - 4 February 2025 and has initiated a hearing procedure in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act

On 23 June 2026, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) received a notice of hearing from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). The notice of hearing is related to the Company's credit risk management, governance and management system, and reporting of large customer exposures. FIN-FSA has assessed the bank's operations for the period 19 December 2018 - 4 February 2025.

According to the assessment presented in the notice of hearing, in the view of the Financial Supervisory Authority, the 25% regulatory limit relating to the largest customer exposure was exceeded during the period from Q4 2022 to Q3 2024. Based on corrected data reviewed by FIN-FSA, the exposures related to the largest customer group have been below the 25% threshold since the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Financial Supervisory Authority is assessing whether the conditions for imposing administrative sanctions, such as an administrative fine or a public warning, have been met.

OmaSp is currently reviewing the notice of hearing and will submit its response to FIN-FSA by the specified deadline. OmaSp has been cooperating with the Financial Supervisory Authority for a long time already and began taking measures in 2024 to improve its credit risk management, reporting practices and internal processes.

OmaSp is preparing for possible sanctions issued by FIN-FSA and made a provision of EUR 2.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. The Company will issue a separate release relating to the Financial Supervisory Authority's decision and any effects on the Company once FIN-FSA announces its decision in this matter.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 45 656 5250

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 7500 093

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediate products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp's core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.