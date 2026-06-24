Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's BUZZ BOMB Launches on Amazon, Introducing Next-Generation Caffeine Stick Packs

The brand expands nationwide distribution on Amazon, delivering a waterless, rapid-dissolve 50 mg caffeine powder built for active, on-the-go lifestyles.

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.'s (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company LC today announced the nationwide Amazon launch of its innovative BUZZ BOMB 50mg caffeine stick packs.

This e-commerce expansion represents a significant milestone in BUZZ BOMB's mission to provide clean, accessible energy to athletes, professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and busy individuals. By launching on the U.S. Amazon store, the brand scales its retail footprint to meet the growing consumer demand for fast-acting, convenient wellness products.

A Smarter Way to Energize

BUZZ BOMB disrupts the traditional energy market by eliminating the need for bulky cans, sugary liquids, or hard-to-swallow pills. Delivered in pre-measured, single-serving stick packs, the flavored dry powder dissolves directly under the tongue (sublingually). This advanced method provides a rapid energy boost without the liquid volume, crash, or artificial additives commonly found in standard energy drinks, coffees, and sodas.

"Modern consumers demand clean, efficient, and highly portable energy solutions that align with an active lifestyle," said Kraig Higginson, CEO of Aspire. "Launching on Amazon allows us to deliver BUZZ BOMB directly to a massive, health-conscious audience via a marketplace they already rely on. We are thrilled to make our innovative caffeine product accessible to millions of households nationwide."

BUZZ BOMB Key Benefits:

Easy Delivery: Dissolves instantly under the tongue with no water required.

On-the-Go Convenience: Slim, pocket-sized stick packs fit effortlessly into gym bags, pockets, or desks.

Controlled Dosage: Each stick pack provides a precise 50 mg serving of clean caffeine.

Health-Conscious: Formulated as a sleek alternative to high-calorie, jitter-inducing energy beverages.

BUZZ BOMB stick packs are now available for purchase in Variety Pack, Mixed Berry and Mango flavors in 20-X packets on Amazon. To shop the collection or learn more, visit https://www.amazon.com/BUZZ-BOMB-Packets-Caffeine-Variety/dp/B0H2G5Y55G/.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase products online directly, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com or follows us on social media here:

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BUZZ BOMB Caffeine Products

BUZZ BOMB features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four delicious flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB provides a precise serving of caffeine in easy-to-use single serving stick packs.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ in our drug or supplement offerings include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of

clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug or supplement candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharmas-buzz-bombtm-launches-on-amazon-introducing-next-gen-1181114