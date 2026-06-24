Xcelerate Announces Progress on Medical Deployment Program in Africa

XCELERATE ANNOUNCES PROGRESS ON ASA AFRICA PROJECT AND PATENT PORTFOLIO

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Management of Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC PINK:XCRT) today announced that it is making continued progress with its two principal business objectives, including its AfiyaSasa Africa ("ASA") healthcare program and its intellectual property/patent portfolio. Management believes this progress builds on the Company's previously announced strategic focus on healthcare technology deployment and commercialization initiatives in Africa.

ASA Africa Program Update

As the Company previously announced, Xcelerate has been implementing the AfiyaSasa Africa program focused on deploying an AI-supported healthcare platform in Tanzania in partnership with AdviNOW Medical and local clinical and technical partners.

In May 2026, Xcelerate contracted with Dr. Desire Ruhinda, a Tanzanian physician and healthcare consultant, who has been working closely with AdviNOW Medical in Scottsdale and local software engineers in Tanzania to begin the integration of the AdviNOW platform into a clinical environment. The system is designed to support and automate key stages of the patient journey, including pre-visit scheduling, triage, clinical intake, and integration with Electronic Medical Records, aided by Anthropic Artificial Intelligence medical reasoning capabilities integrated within the workflow architecture.

Over the past month, the AfiyaSasa team has focused on localizing the AdviNOW platform for deployment in Tanzania, including clinical workflow review, Electronic Medical Record integration planning, and software development activities in preparation for pilot deployment.

After approximately one month of active development and coordination, Dr. Ruhinda has reported that the project is progressing at or ahead of schedule. This phase of the program is focused on localization, system integration, and preparation for real world clinical deployment. As a result, the Company currently anticipates on-boarding its first clinical patients during the third quarter of 2026.

This milestone represents a transition from system integration into initial clinical validation. Upon successful deployment and validation in a clinical setting, ASA is expected to be positioned to evaluate broader deployment opportunities. ASA anticipates being able to pursue large-scale contracts within Tanzania and other underserved healthcare markets.

"We are encouraged by the pace of execution and the collaboration between our clinical, technical, and software teams," said Michael O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Xcelerate. "The anticipated on-boarding of our first clinical patients in Tanzania represents an important milestone as we move from system integration into real world clinical validation."

"In parallel, we continue to advance and strengthen our intellectual property portfolio, which we believe represents a core long-term value driver for the Company," added O'Shea. "Our patent assets and pending applications are aligned with our broader strategy of building scalable healthcare technologies with both clinical and commercial applications."

Patents and Intellectual Property Update

In parallel with the ASA program, Xcelerate continues to advance its intellectual property portfolio, which remains a core component of its long-term strategy.

In May Dr. Anja Gilsovic, Xcelerate's Chief Science Officer, visited Greenville for several days to work on updates to the Company's pending patent applications and to meet with the Company's patent attorney.

In March 2023, Xcelerate filed two utility patent applications, U.S. Application Nos. 18/187,352 and 18/189,441, titled "Surgical Tools with Targeting Guidance." These technologies integrate imaging capabilities directly into surgical instruments, allowing surgeons to perform procedures from the tool's perspective and enhancing intraoperative visualization.

The Company has also completed the formal assignment process with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for two previously acquired patents:

U.S. Patent No. 10,493,097 - Methods of treating specific types of ulcers and wounds through the release of orthosilicic acid in vivo.

U.S. Patent No. 11,351,191 - Methods for treating or ameliorating viral infections.

These patents, together with the Company's pending applications, strengthen Xcelerate's intellectual property portfolio and support its broader strategy of developing and commercializing healthcare related technologies.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

SOURCE: Xcelerate

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