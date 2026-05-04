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WKN: A2QQ2U | ISIN: US90653R1014 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Xcelerate Announces Agreements with Tanzanian Medical Professionals

XCELERATE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS WITH TANZANIAN MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS TO BEGIN LOCAL OPERATIONS

Agreement with Dr. Desire Ruhinda will allow the Company to move forward with its pilot program

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Xcelerate Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, AfiyaSasa Africa LLC, has entered into a consulting agreement with Tanzanian medical doctor Dr. Desire Ruhinda to support the next phase of the Company's AfiyaSasa Africa initiative, while also confirming a May on-site R&D engagement led by its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Anja Glisovic.

The agreement with Dr. Ruhinda marks a transition from strategic planning to operational execution of the Company's previously announced initiative to evaluate artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare delivery models in underserved markets.

Under the agreement, current efforts will focus on reviewing the capabilities of the AdviNOW Medical system, identifying localization requirements, and compiling clinical data aligned with Tanzanian treatment guidelines and pharmaceutical standards. In parallel, Dr. Ruhinda will assist in identifying and evaluating clinical sites suitable for a pilot program to demonstrate proof of concept.

Xcelerate provided funding for the consulting services under the agreement.

Separately, the Company confirmed that its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Anja Glisovic, will be on-site in May to lead research and development discussions, advance intellectual property strategies, and support the evaluation of high-growth medical technology opportunities.

Dr. Glisovic has served as Chief Science Officer of Xcelerate and brings extensive experience in advanced scientific research, product development, and innovation leadership. She received her PhD in X-Ray and Material Physics from Germany's Georg-August Universität and has held senior roles, including Head of R&D Laboratory and R&D Project Leader at the Fraunhofer Institute, a globally recognized applied research organization. She holds multiple patents across medical devices, chemical engineering, and related technologies. Her upcoming visit is expected to further align the Company's R&D initiatives with its broader strategy of building a differentiated portfolio of medical technologies and intellectual property assets.

Michael O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Xcelerate, commented: "In our recent strategic update, we identified 2026 as a year focused on execution. Engaging Dr. Ruhinda allows us to begin the critical groundwork required to evaluate how advanced healthcare technologies, such as AdviNOW, can be adapted for the Tanzanian healthcare environment. His regional expertise will be key as we assess localization requirements and prepare for a potential pilot clinic program.

We are also pleased that our Chief Science Officer, Dr. Glisovic, will be on-site in May. Her leadership in research and development and intellectual property strategy is central to advancing our technology roadmap and identifying new opportunities within the medical sector."

Dr. Ruhinda is a Tanzanian medical doctor and healthcare professional with extensive experience in clinical care, healthcare systems, and medical program development. He is a Bertha Scholar at the University of Cape Town and a Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Fellow. Previously, he co-founded and helped scale a hybrid healthcare delivery model in Tanzania, leading clinical and operational teams that supported over 15,000 patients through integrated services, including diagnostics, pharmacy, and telemedicine. His work focuses on strengthening healthcare systems by translating AI capabilities into practical, scalable solutions that improve access, coordination, and patient outcomes.

Management believes the completion of this evaluation phase will provide important insight into the feasibility, cost structure, and operational framework required for introducing AI-supported healthcare systems in emerging markets.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses; and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology.

For more information

visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

SOURCE: Xcelerate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/xcelerate-announces-agreements-with-tanzanian-medical-professionals-1163428

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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