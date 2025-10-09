Xcelerate, Inc. Announces the Sale of its Majority Interest in ESN Group

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Markets:XCRT) today announced the sale of its majority interest in the ESN Group of companies, including ESN Group, Inc. and California Skin Research, Inc to Noble Labs Holdings, LLC, a company that had previously provided funding and marketing support to ESN Group, Inc. The transaction was completed as an all-cash sale.

"We made a decision to divest these assets in order to re-focus our business on our original mission of implementing an AI aided medical technology and virtual health care program in Africa through our majority owned subsidiary, AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC," said Mike O'Shea, Xcelerate's Chief Executive Officer. "Proceeds from this sale, combined with funds raised in a recent private placement, will allow Xcelerate to re-implement this business plan. We anticipate making additional announcements on the development of this business in the near future."

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

