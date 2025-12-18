Xcelerate Issues Year-End Update on Strategic Focus and 2026 Plans

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Management of Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCID:XCRT) today issued a year-end update on key developments in 2025 and the Company's strategic priorities for 2026.

As 2025 comes to a close, Xcelerate has taken decisive steps to align its resources with the Company's long-term objectives. By the start of the year, the Company determined that while ESN Group had an excellent product line, it required significantly more cash than Xcelerate was able to provide in the short term, which resulted in declining revenues. Management reviewed the Company's priorities and how the Company's limited resources could be best utilized. As a result, in the third quarter, Xcelerate sold its interest in the ESN Group in an all-cash transaction .As a result of this transaction the Company was also able to remove merchant finance debt attributable to ESN from its balance sheet, strengthening its financial position and allowing Xcelerate to refocus on its core mission.

2025 has also been a period of renewed emphasis on AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC, re-centering on the Company's original goal of launching an AI-assisted patient portal in Tanzania. Xcelerate has developed a modified business plan that includes the acquisition of a clinical care setting in which the relevant technology can be trialed, tested, and applied. Once verified, the combination of proceeds from the ESN sale and funds raised in a private placement positions the Company to implement this program in early 2026.

"AI is at the heart of what we do," said Mike O'Shea, Xcelerate's CEO. "AfiyaSasa is designed to connect patients in remote areas to clinicians using AI-assisted diagnostics and virtual care. This approach not only expands access to quality healthcare but also creates scalable opportunities for sustainable revenue."

In parallel, Xcelerate continued progress on its medical device patents, including the patent process for its Surgical Tool with Targeting Guidance, and filed additional applications in the EU and China. These efforts reflect the Company's continued commitment to innovation and intellectual property development.

To better communicate progress and build transparency, Xcelerate is actively working on a digital strategy to enhance shareholder and stakeholder engagement. This includes updating the corporate website to highlight AI initiatives, AfiyaSasa project milestones, and patent developments. The Company is also increasing its presence on social media by sharing insights, progress updates, and thought leadership from its leadership team to keep shareholders, partners, and the broader community informed and engaged. Xcelerate will also be establishing a dedicated Investor Relations email at IR@xcelerate.global to streamline communication with shareholders.

Looking ahead to 2026, Xcelerate will focus on carefully advancing its key initiatives, with particular attention to the AfiyaSasa platform. The Company plans to take measured steps toward implementation, testing the technology in clinical settings and refining operations as needed. With a strengthened balance sheet and recent financing in place, Xcelerate will continue progress on AI-driven healthcare solutions while keeping shareholders informed through regular updates, enhanced digital engagement, and transparent communication.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

