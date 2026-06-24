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WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 18:00
294,60 Euro
-0,67 % -2,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
293,80294,8018:11
293,60294,8018:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 16:24 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dassault Aviation welcomes the annulment of the exclusion of business aviation manufacturing from the European green taxonomy

Dassault Aviation welcomes the annulment
of the exclusion of business aviation manufacturing
from the European green taxonomy

(Saint-Cloud, France, June 24, 2026) - In 2023, the European Commission excluded the manufacturing of business aircraft from the European green taxonomy. Today, the European General Court ruled to annul this exclusion.

The court recognized that the Commission's 2023 decision blatantly failed to consider the specific characteristics of business aviation and its role in certain missions.

In particular, the ruling acknowledges the flexibility, speed, and connectivity of business aircraft.

Additionally, the Commission had insufficiently taken into account the possibility of using SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuels).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.4 billion.dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.