Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company", "Hyper Bit", or "HYPE") is pleased to announce that, effective June 22, 2026, it has entered into an amended and restated share purchase agreement (the "A&R SPA") with Dogecoin Mining Technologies Corp. ("DCMT") and each of the holders (the "DCMT Shareholders") of common shares in the capital of DCMT ("DCMT Shares"). The A&R SPA replaces and supersedes the original share purchase agreement dated August 19, 2025, entered into among the Company, DCMT, and the DCMT Shareholders.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the A&R SPA the Company will acquire 45,999 DCMT Shares (the "Target Shares"). As consideration for the acquisition of the Target Shares (the "Acquisition") and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the A&R SPA, the Company will:

issue the DCMT Shareholders such number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") that is equal to $896,834 divided by $0.135 per Consideration Share, or such other price as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and DCMT; and

in the event the Company and DCMT have cumulative EBITDA greater than $180,000 within the one (1) year period following the completion of the Acquisition, the Company will issue the DCMT Shareholders additional Consideration Shares with an aggregate value equal to 4.0x all cumulative EBITDA generated in excess of $180,000, with such Consideration Shares being issued at a price equal to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares in the capital of the Company ending on the trading day immediately prior to the date of issuance, up to a maximum of 6,000,000 additional Consideration Shares.

Concurrently with the execution of the A&R SPA the Company entered into a debt settlement agreement with DCMT pursuant to which DCMT will issue the Company 15,333 DCMT Shares at a deemed price of $32.49 per DCMT Share in satisfaction of outstanding debt in the sum of $498,241 owed to the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

Following the completion of the Acquisition and the Debt Settlement the Company will hold 100% of the issued and outstanding DCMT Shares and DCMT will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Acquisition and the Debt Settlement are subject to a number of customary closing conditions. There can be no guarantees that either the Acquisition or the Debt Settlement will be completed as contemplated or at all.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta"_________

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the anticipated completion of the Acquisition and the Debt Settlement. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302731

Source: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.