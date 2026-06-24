Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LRLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Content and Online Marketing Agreement dated June 16, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Maximus"), the owner and operator of PinnacleDigest.com, to provide investor relations, marketing and promotional services to the Company.

Under the Agreement, Maximus will (i) produce, edit and distribute a video about the Company featuring an interview with management and footage relating to the Company's Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Project near Val-d'Or, Québec, and (ii) feature all of the Company's news releases disseminated during the term in PinnacleDigest.com's weekly email newsletter. The services will be delivered through PinnacleDigest.com's weekly email newsletter, its YouTube channel and its website at www.PinnacleDigest.com. All material prepared by Maximus concerning the Company is subject to the Company's prior review and approval before publication.

The term of the Agreement is four months, commencing June 15, 2026 and ending October 15, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Maximus a one-time cash fee of $100,000, plus applicable GST, for aggregate consideration of $105,000. No securities, options or other non-cash compensation are payable to Maximus under the Agreement, and the compensation is not based, in whole or in part, on the market price or trading volume of the Company's securities.

Maximus is arm's length to the Company and is not a Related Person (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange). Maximus, which operates the financial publication PinnacleDigest.com, is a marketing and communications firm focused on building investor audiences for early and development-stage companies in Canada's venture capital market. Maximus can be contacted at 300 - 1550 5th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2R 1K3, or by email at info@maximusstrategic.com.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 200 km2 in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the engagement of Maximus and the services to be provided under the Agreement; the term of the Agreement; the anticipated benefits to the Company of the marketing and promotional services; and the Company's expectation that Maximus will perform the services in compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the risk that the services provided by Maximus may not result in increased market awareness or investor interest, the Company's reliance on a third-party service provider, regulatory considerations applicable to investor relations and promotional activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302734

Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.