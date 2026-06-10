Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LRLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% right, title and interest in a package of 27 mineral claims (the "Property") totalling approximately 701.7 hectares in the Val-d'Or mining district within Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt adjacent to the Company's McKenzie East Project. The Property was acquired from an arm's-length third party via a rights purchase agreement dated May 20, 2026 (the "Agreement").

Transaction Highlights

100% interest - Acquisition of a 100% right, title and interest in 27 mineral claims covering approximately 701.7 hectares.

Strategic location - The claims lie within the Val-d'Or-Senneterre corridor of the Abitibi Gold Belt (NTS sheets 32C/05 Barraute and 32C/06 Senneterre), adjoining the Company's McKenzie East Project and Fresnillo's McKenzie Break Gold Project, within the same prolific mining district that hosts the Company's Swanson Gold Project and 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill.

The acquisition is consistent with LaFleur Mineral's strategy of consolidating ground at its McKenzie East Gold Project and acquiring prospective, district-scale ground in the Val-d'Or region of the Abitibi Gold Belt, where the Company is advancing its PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and preparing its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill for a return to gold production. The Property adds to the Company's growing land position in one of the most prolific gold-producing districts in the world at a modest cost.

"This is a strategic addition to our growing land position in the Val-d'Or mining district and McKenzie East Gold Project," said Marc Ducharme, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for LaFleur Minerals. "Consolidating prospective, historically explored ground in the heart of the Abitibi Gold Belt in the same belt as our Swanson Gold Project and Beacon Gold Mill is central to our district-scale strategy. The Property covers ground that hosts the historical Maruska gold showing within the Pascalis-Tiblemont batholith, and we look forward to compiling the available historical data and conducting aggressive exploration strategies and drilling potential historical targets as we continue to build long-term value for our shareholders."

Swanson Gold Project Update - Drilling Continues to Deliver Promising Results

Building on the success of its recent resource expansion drilling programs and positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), LaFleur Minerals is preparing to resume diamond drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit to test the down-plunge and depth extensions of the mineralized system. Recent deep drilling at Swanson has confirmed the presence of a large-scale gold system that remains open at depth and along strike, returning broad intervals including 1.18 g/t Au over 255 metres, 1.65 g/t Au over 136 metres and 2.29 g/t Au over 68.3 metres (see LaFleur Minerals news release dated April 21, 2026), followed by additional strong results of 2.95 g/t Au over 80 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88 metres (see LaFleur Minerals news release dated May 12, 2026). These drill holes successfully extended gold mineralization hundreds of metres below the current pit-constrained resource and demonstrate continuity within the Swanson gold system. The upcoming drill program will target priority zones below the current resource model where recent drilling has highlighted the potential for higher-grade shoots and continued resource growth, supporting the Company's objective of expanding the mineral resource and advancing the Swanson Gold Deposit as a long-term source of mill feed for the fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired a 100% right, title and interest in the Property for total cash consideration of C$35,000. The consideration was satisfied in cash, and no securities of the Company were issued in connection with the acquisition. No finder's fee is payable in connection with the acquisition. The transaction is governed by the laws of the Province of Québec, and the claims are subject to customary assessment work obligations under Québec's Mining Act in order to be maintained in good standing. There is no NSR associated to this acquisition.

About the Property

The Property consists of 27 map-designated cell claims covering approximately 701.7 hectares on NTS map sheets 32C/05 (Barraute) and 32C/06 (Senneterre), located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or near Belcourt Township, in the La Vallée-de-l'Or regional county municipality of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Québec. The claims sit within the Val-d'Or-Senneterre corridor of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and are accessible via the regional road network connecting Val-d'Or and Senneterre. All claims are currently active and in good standing to June 12, 2027.

Figure 1: McKenzie Break Project and McKenzie East Gold Project with Newly Acquired Claims Package

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Note: the source of the historical estimate on the McKenzie Break Project is a technical report completed in accordance with NI 43-101 with an effective date of February 1, 2021 and filed on SEDAR+ under Monarch Mining Corp. Please note that scientific and technical information including historical estimates disclosed on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's McKenzie East Project that is the subject of this news release.

Geology and Exploration History

The Property lies within the Pascalis-Tiblemont batholith in the eastern part of the Abitibi Subprovince of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield and covers ground that hosts the historical Maruska gold showing. The batholith is composed predominantly of diorite, granodiorite and tonalite, and is bordered along its northern margin by the Manneville Deformation Corridor, a regional structure interpreted as the eastward extension of the Manneville Fault. Gold mineralization in the area has historically been described as free gold occurring within quartz veins and veinlets hosted by silicified and pyritized diorite and granodiorite, a structurally controlled, intrusion-hosted style of gold mineralization that occurs widely throughout the Abitibi Gold Belt.

The Property has been the subject of intermittent historical exploration dating from the 1950s. Reported historical work includes ground electromagnetic and magnetometer surveys carried out between 1976 and 1991, the discovery of free gold in surface outcrop in 1989, and a surface stripping, trenching and channel/grab sampling program in 1990, which reported the presence of gold within quartz veins in the showing area. No drilling has been completed on the Property. This historical work was carried out by previous operators and is summarized in a NI 43-101 technical report dated September 9, 2021 prepared for the Vendor and filed on SEDAR+ under G.E.T.T. Gold's profile.

Historical surface sampling reported gold within quartz veins hosted by diorite and granodiorite. Grab samples collected from the surface showing in 1989 were reported to return values up to 241.8 g/t gold and 97.2 g/t silver, with two further veins reported to return up to approximately 12.7 g/t gold and 6.7 g/t gold, respectively, and other samples across the outcrop reported to return anomalous values ranging from approximately 0.3 to 4.4 g/t gold. A total of 78 surface samples were reported to have been collected in 1989 and 1990.

Cautionary Statements: The exploration information described above is historical in nature, was obtained from the Vendor's technical report with an effective date of September 9, 2021 and public assessment records prepared by or for previous owners of the Property and predates the Company's involvement. The Company's Qualified Person has not independently verified this historical information, and it should not be relied upon. The historical samples described above are grab and outcrop samples, which are selective in nature and are therefore not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the Property. Furthermore, values from grab samples can vary significantly and higher-grade samples are unlikely to reflect average grades. The historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be obtained from future exploration, and the Company is not treating the historical information as current. The Property is an early-stage exploration property that does not contain any mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under NI 43-101, and there is no assurance that exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared and approved by Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. (OGQ), Vice President of Exploration for LaFleur Minerals and considered a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 200 km2 in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill.

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the anticipated timing of closing the Offering, the ability of the Company to satisfy all conditions to closing of the Offering.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.