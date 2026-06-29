MATACHEWAN, ONTARIO ELDORADO GOLD (QUÉBEC) INC. OPTION

NEW HIGH-GRADE GOLD ZONE DISCOVERY MULTIPLE GOLD INTERCEPTS REPORTED ON PROPERTY

Val-D'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Val-D'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (OTCQB: VDOMF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce results from the 2025 diamond drilling program conducted over the Baden Prospect. The property is located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Matachewan, Ontario in Baden, Argyle, Powell and Robertson townships.

Diamond Drill Program Outline and Overview:

Phase I drilling at the Baden property consisted of 3,735 metres in nine NQ diamond drillholes, completed with two helicopter-supported coring rigs. Val-d'Or Mining acted as project operator. Final ALS Chemex analytical results have been received, compiled and added to the ongoing diamond drillhole database.

Highlights

New Gold Discovery on the Property - Approximately 2 kilometres west of the main historical northwest-southeast-trending V2-Arbade Shaft mineralized trend, drillhole BA-25-006 evaluated an induced polarization (IP) anomaly identified during the 2025 survey program. The hole intersected two significant, separate gold-mineralized zones. Mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite veins hosted in variably altered syenite intrusive rocks, similar to the historically documented gold showings and previous rock and channel samples collected along the V2-Arbade Shaft trend. 2.44 g/t Au over 4.40 m from 262.00 m to 266.40 m, including 6.20 g/t Au over 1.10 metres; and 6.27 g/t Au over 7.40 m from 321.00 m to 328.40 m, including 71.60 g/t Au over 0.60 metres.

Multiple Gold Intersections - Holes BA-25-01 and BA-25-02 intersected five (5) and two (2) individual gold mineralized zones respectively. Gold mineralization is hosted in a series of quartz-carbonate (ankerite) veins hosted in a combination of host rock including syenite, greywacke and trachyte. BA-25-01 - 1.27 g/t Au over 1.80 m from 28.50 m to 30.30 m, including 3.25 g/t Au over 0.50 m ; BA-25-02 - 0.60 g/t Au over 1.7 m from 254.8 m to 256.5 m, including 1.31 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 254.80 m to 255.30 m

Hole BA-25-05 tested the Arbade Shaft mineralization to test for its depth extensions from surface. Broad interval of quartz-carbonate (ankerite) veined zones hosted in variable altered syenite and trachyte: 0.275 g/t Au over 47.00 m from 244.50 m to 291.50 m.

Hole BA-25-07 tested the inferred northwest fault extension of the V2-Arbade mineralized trend. Three (3) individual gold mineralized zones were intersected. Gold mineralization is hosted in quartz-carbonate (ankerite) vein stockwork, veins hosted in syenite. 0.67 g/t Au over 1.20 m from 5.80 m to 7.00 m; 0.787 g/t Au over 0.5 m from 62.6 m to 63.1 m; 0.66 g/t Au over 9.40 m from 167.10 m to 176.50 m, including 3.09 g/t Au over 0.9 m from 167.1 m to 168.0 m and 1.405 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 168.0 m to 169.0 m ( 2.20 g/t Au over 1.90 m from 167.1 m to 169.0 m)



Note: These mineralized intersections are along the drill hole length and do not represent true widths.

See Table II for sampling details across the mineralized sections

Ground follow-up program underway - Complete integrated 2D data compilation, preliminary interpretation, follow-up mapping program, and full geological and structural interpretation report along the V2-Arbade mineralized trend.

Table I: 2025 Diamond Drillhole Information:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_vzz-table1.jpg





Map I: Baden 2025 Diamond Drillhole Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_002full.jpg

Table II: Baden 2025 Significant Diamond Drillhole Gold Intersections





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_003full.jpg

Note: These mineralized intersections are along the drill hole length and do not represent true widths.

NEW HIGH-GRADE GOLD ZONE DISCOVERY - BA-25-006

BA-25-006 returned two notable mineralized intervals:

2.44 g/t Au over 4.40 m from 262.00 m to 266.40 m, including 2.53 g/t Au over 1.5 m from 262.0 m to 263.5 m; and 6.20 g/t Au over 1.10 metres from 265.3 m to 266.4 m.





Gold mineralization associated with quartz-ankerite veins hosted in Syenite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_004full.jpg

6.27 g/t Au over 7.40 m from 321.00 m to 328.40 m, including 71.60 g/t Au over 0.60 metres from 321.7 m to 322.3 m; 0.659 g/t Au over 1.5 m from 323.0 m to 324.5 m; and 1.335 g/t Au over 0.5 m from 327.9 m to 328.4 m.





Gold mineralization associated with quartz-ankerite-calcite veins, containing coarse pyrite, hosted in syenite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_005full.jpg





BA-25-006; Close-up view of the vein intersection returning 71.60 g/t Au over 0.60 m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_006full.jpg

Mr. Michael P. Rosatelli, Senior Geological Consultant and Vice President Exploration of Val-D'Or Mining, commented: "I am very proud of this new gold discovery on the property represented by hole BA-25-006. It represents a previously unrecognized mineralized zone with significant exploration upside, located outside the historically identified trend. This result is especially rewarding given the many years dedicated to maintaining this large, prospective land package in good standing and advancing focused fieldwork that helped unlock its discovery potential. These efforts set the stage for the success of the Phase I drill program and this new high-grade gold discovery."

Additional mineralized intervals in BA-25-006 include the following:

0.30 g/t Au over 12.00 m from 145.50 m to 157.50 m, including 1.15 g/t Au over 1.50 m





Gold mineralization associated with quartz-ankerite-calcite veins hosted in Syenite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_007full.jpg

1.59 g/t Au over 0.70 m from 195.00 m to 195.70 m, and 1.60 g/t Au over 0.40 m from 216.80 m to 217.20 m. Both intervals are associated with quartz-ankerite-calcite veins hosted in syenite.





Gold mineralization associated with quartz-ankerite-calcite veins hosted in potassic altered syenite, containing fine visible pyrite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_008full.jpg





Gold mineralization associated with quartz-ankerite-calcite veins hosted in potassic altered syenite, containing fine visible pyrite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_009full.jpg

MULTIPLE ADDITIONAL GOLD INTERCEPTS REPORTED ON PROPERTY

BA-25-001: Five mineralized intervals intersected:

0.78 g/t Au over 3.60 m from 21.4 m to 25.0 m, including 1.40 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 21.4 m to 22.60 m

1.27 g/t Au over 1.80 m from 28.50 m to 30.30 m, including 3.25 g/t Au over 0.50 m. This interval is associated with a 25 cm-thick quartz-carbonate vein, hosted in Syenite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_010full.jpg

5.32 g/t Au over 0.70 m from 54.60 m to 55.30 m. Gold mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veining, hosted by a silicified greywacke, containing medium to coarse pyrite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_011full.jpg

0.57 g/t Au over 0.70 m from 184.8 m to 185.5 m. Gold mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veining, hosted by a silicified greywacke, containing medium to coarse pyrite.

0.48 Au g/t Au over 0.80 m from 186.4 m to 187.2 m. Gold mineralization associated quartz-calcite-chlorite veins containing coarse pyrite, hosted in intercalated sequence of greywacke and syenite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_012full.jpg

BA-25-002: Two mineralized intervals intersected:

0.60 g/t Au over 1.7 m from 254.8 m to 256.5 m, including 1.31 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 254.80 m to 255.30 m. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted within syenite and trachyte.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_013full.jpg

0.55 g/t Au over 1.3 m from 354.9 m to 356.2 m. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite veinlets hosted within syenite and trachyte.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_014full.jpg

BA-25-005: Five mineralized intervals intersected:

0.556 g/t Au over 5.50 m from 244.50 m to 250.00 m, including 1.01 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 244.50 m to 246.00 m; and including 0.696 g/t Au over 1.5m from 247.5 m to 249.0 m. Gold mineralization is associated with millimetric to centimetric quartz veinlets hosted in syenite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_015full.jpg

0.44 g/t Au over 6.70 m from 274.30 m to 281.00 m, including 0.733 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 278.5 m to 279.5 m. Gold mineralization is associated with millimetric to centimetric quartz veinlets hosted in syenite.

1.77 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 284.0 m to 285.50 m. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-carbonate veinlets.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_016full.jpg

0.80 g/t Au over 1.60 m from 351.00 m to 352.60 m, including 0.674 g/t Au over 1.3 m from 351.0 m to 352.3 m; and 1.36 g/t Au over 0.30 m from 352.30 m to 352.60 m. Gold mineralization is associated with millimetric to centimetric quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted in syenite





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_017full.jpg

0.783 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 535.40 m to 536.80 m, including 1.42 g/t Au over 0.60 m. This interval is hosted in trachyte injected with quartz veinlets.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_018full.jpg

Together, these intervals occur within a broader anomalous envelope returning 0.275 g/t Au over 47.00 m from 244.50 m to 291.50 m.

BA-25-007 returned three anomalous gold intervals:

0.67 g/t Au over 1.20 m from 5.80 m to 7.00 m. Gold mineralization associated quartz-carbonate vein stockwork hosted in Syenite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_019full.jpg

0.79 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 62.60 m to 63.10 m. Gold mineralization associated quartz-carbonate veins hosted in syenite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_020full.jpg

0.66 g/t Au over 9.40 m from 167.10 m to 176.50 m, including 3.09 g/t Au over 0.9 m from 167.1 m to 168.0 m and 1.405 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 168.0 m to 169.0 m (2.20 g/t Au over 1.90 m from 167.1 m to 169.0 m). Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite-calcite veins hosted in syenite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/303179_69ec38abf4b1b817_021full.jpg

2025 Diamond Drill Program Objectives:

Targeting historical gold showings previously defined by trenching, diamond drilling and an exploration shaft along kilometric NW-SE trending mineralized corridor;

Targeting induced polarization (chargeability and resistivity) anomalies identified from the summer 2025 survey;

To define, characterize and delineate the existence of lithological and structural controls of the previously intersected gold mineralized veins; and

Testing for additional extensions of the historical mineralized zones and other prospective structures, and magnetic features elsewhere the property.

The documented historical gold occurrences on the property occur in quartz veins associated with mineralized syenite porphyry dikes. The gold showings occur within a stockwork of quartz veinlets and narrow quartz veins, that are contained within a broader halo of disseminated pyrite and potassic alteration.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

All NQ core samples were submitted to ALS Minerals facilities in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. Sample preparation and gold values were determined by a 30-gram fire assay and AAS finish was completed. Gold values were determined by 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish. The reader is referred to: www.alsglobal.com for details of analytical procedures described above. Val-d'Or Mining QAQC procedure is the insertion of Blanks every 20 samples and Standards alternating every 20 samples as well. Chain of custody for all the samples was handled entirely by Val-d'Or Mining and Canadian Exploration Services with respect to cutting, bagging and shipping samples to ALS Minerals. All analytical results were handled directly by Val-D'Or Mining.

Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. Option Agreements:

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Eldorado can earn up to an 80% interest in the Baden, Plumber, Island 27 and Matachewan Prospects (together, the "Properties"); for additional details of the Option Agreement, please see the Company's press releases from May 30, 2023 and October 21, 2025.

Eldorado will make annual payments to the Company of $100,000 beginning on the first anniversary of signing of the Option Agreement. In addition, Eldorado will be responsible for funding minimum work commitments on each property to keep the Properties in good standing. Upon exercise of the 70% Option by Eldorado, the parties will be deemed to have formed a joint venture in accordance with the terms set out in the Option Agreement and will use commercially reasonable efforts to enter into a formal joint venture agreement within 60 business days of the exercise of the 70% Option.

Upon the exercise of the Additional Option by Eldorado, the Company will have a 20% undivided beneficial interest in the Properties and Eldorado will have an 80% undivided beneficial interest in the Properties, after which the parties will contribute their proportional share to further exploration and development of the Properties, subject to standard dilution.

Mr. Michael Rosatelli, M.Sc., P.Geo., senior geological consultant and the Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rosatelli has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

Eldorado Gold has not approved and is not responsible for the contents of this news release.

About Val-D'Or Mining Corporation

Val-D'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303179

Source: Val-D'Or Mining Corporation