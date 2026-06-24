Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) (the "Company" or "Cruz") wishes to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Blanket Order permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), has annual revenue of less than $10 million, and has a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The Company's fiscal year ends on July 31. The initial period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance of the Quarterly Reporting Exemption will be for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial report and related MD&A (due within 120 days of July 31) and six-month interim financial report and related MD&A (due within 60 days of January 31).

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all matters presented for approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2026, including:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at four (4);

Electing James Nelson, Seth Kay, George Franklin Bain and Negar Adamas as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders; and

Appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302738

Source: Cruz Battery Metals Corp.