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WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
205 Leser
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Zentra Group plc: One Victoria Update

DJ Zentra Group plc: One Victoria Update 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: One Victoria Update 
25-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 June 2026 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
One Victoria Update 
 
("Zentra" or the "Company") 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, provides the following update in relation to One Victoria, Manchester. 
 
As set out in the Company's interim results announced on 23 March 2026, practical completion at One Victoria was 
previously expected at the end of Q2 2026. The Company now expects practical completion to occur by the end of Q3 2026. 
 
The revised completion timing reflects delays to the construction programme, including the principal contractor's 
progress not being in line with the agreed programme. 
 
Sales activity at One Victoria has continued to progress. Of the 129 apartments within the development, 101 have 
exchanged contracts and a further 3 are reserved. Accordingly, 25 apartments remain available for sale. 
 
The Company will continue to provide further updates as appropriate. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) 
 
Ross Andrews 
 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk 
 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 
 
Tomas Klaassen 
 
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 

About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 433278 
EQS News ID:  2353310 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2353310&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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